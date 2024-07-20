“Was it possible that at the beginning of the last century there had been in Madrid an intellectual meeting place for lesbian or bisexual women?”, asked Paula Villanueva, “a place where they could hold discussions about the cultural world, but where there was also room for enjoyment and pleasures?” In response to these questions, Villanueva has published the interesting title The Sapphic Circle. Lesbianism and bisexuality in early 20th century Madrid, in which she investigates the life and work of a group of brave women (Gloria Laguna, Elena Fortún, Ángeles Vicente, Rosa Chacel, Carmen Conde, Victoria Kent and Victorina Durán) who challenged a heteronormative and patriarchal society despite suffering rejection from their environment, including the world of culture.

Another fascinating volume reviewed this week in Babelia is The hostages, In this book, Taina Tervonen shows that the best way to decolonize is to better investigate and tell the story of the occupation of territories and the subjugation of their peoples by the metropolises. In this case, she shows us how a French soldier, Louis Archinard, seized a treasure as war spoils in 1890 from Amadou Tall, ruler of the Tuculor Empire, in what is now Mali and Senegal. Tervonen’s book reveals, with detective skill and literary solvency, the adventures that the pieces of said treasure went through and the people who accompanied it… because yes, the colonizers sometimes also collected people.

Other featured books this week are The colonel does not sleepa novella about victims, executioners and collaborators written by Emilienne Malfatto; The last sentence, in which the recently deceased Camila Cañeque brings together 452 endings from as many other books to intersperse them with her own story; Galiana’s tavern, a volume that compiles numerous unpublished texts by Álvaro Cunqueiro with gastronomy as the sauce that brings together his literature; To Rilke, variations, in which Rafael Cadenas rediscovers himself in the final stretch of the journey while paying homage to the Austrian poet; and Black Voices: An Oral History of African Popular Music, an essay in which Tania Safura Adam analyses in depth the rhythms that emerged directly or indirectly from the African continent.

You can follow Babelia in Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.