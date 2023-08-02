Paris

Documents, a loaded mobile phone, water, food and some personal effects. It is strictly necessary that the French Embassy advises its 600 fellow citizens present in Niger not to forget in the email announcing the start of the evacuations. After a few days of hesitation, yesterday Paris took advantage of the return of calm in Niamey, sending the first three (unarmed) military planes to pick up compatriots who, on a voluntary basis, chose to leave the country after the recent coup led by General Abdourahamane Tiani. The 1,500 French soldiers, however, will remain in place.

A decision taken following the “violences” against the French embassy in Niger that took place on Sunday and the “closure of the airspace” imposed by the coup plotters, explained the Quai d’Orsay, which also made its resources available with the other Europeans. An invitation immediately accepted by Germany, which recommended the approximately 100 Germans present in Niger to “accept the offer”, while according to BfmTv, Italians were already present on the first plane yesterday. Rome also took action with a “special flight” announced by Minister Antonio Tajani. Madrid, on the other hand, aims to bring back about seventy Spaniards, while the United States is asking for the collaboration of the Nigerien authorities to evacuate the Americans. The United Kingdom, on the other hand, is more seraphic, limiting itself to inviting its citizens to stay at home.

By now, however, a general stampede seems to have begun from a country that is not at war and which, at the moment, has not yet seen clashes that ended in blood after the putsch. But the West prefers to avoid risks. The Russian shadow behind the coup worries the United States and the European Union, despite Moscow distancing itself on Monday from Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who expressed support for Tiani. A position that certainly does not convince Kiev, according to which “by now it is absolutely clear” the Kremlin’s commitment to the coup d’état, even if the Americans acknowledge that they have “no indication” of Russian involvement.

Meanwhile, an attempt is being made to increase pressure on the military junta of Niamey which has deposed the elected president Mohamed Bazoum, sequestered at his residence but “in good health” according to reports from Brussels, in close contact with the head of state.

The tools are the usual: sanctions, cuts in aid and a veiled threat of recourse to force against a country where last year 43% of citizens lived on less than 2 dollars a day despite mineral wealth. First of all uranium, which represents a quarter of supplies to Europe, even if according to Brussels at the moment there are no risks in supply.

The goal is to put the putschists on the ropes. Brussels and Washington are counting heavily on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which last weekend gave a 7-day ultimatum to the military in power, airing the possibility of an “use of force” if necessary.

An eventuality that would represent “a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali”, thundered on Monday evening the other two Sahel countries led by juntas that came to power by force and considered close to Moscow. The endorsement confirms the darkest fears of the West, increasingly concerned by the fracture underway in the Sahel: on one side the group of 15 members of ECOWAS, on the other the trio of dissidents. At the center is jihadist terrorism and the economic and social precariousness of the entire region, increasingly on the brink of the abyss.

Pushing it towards the abyss is the danger that the insurrectionary temptation will take hold in other countries, spreading like wildfire in the area, where political instability represents fertile ground for revolts. A nightmare scenario, which could be aggravated by a head-on collision. For this reason Algeria, while reaffirming its “support for Bazoum”, is asking for a return “to the constitutional order” by “peaceful means”. A large-scale crisis could trigger a new migratory bomb ready to explode right in the Mediterranean. —

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED