There are many mysteries hidden behind works of art. Some of them hang these days in Tefaf, the Maastricht Art Fair, which will keep its doors open until March 20 and from tomorrow opens the public. In the stand of … A somewhat hidden gallery is a treasure. This is your exciting story.

In 2021, a couple of Viennese collectors went to the gallery W & K-Wienerroither & Kohlbacher of the Austrian capital and presented a badly framed and very dirty picture, with a seal of barely visible succession, of Gustav Klimt. The expert in the artist Alfred Weidinger, author of the reasoned catalog published in 2007, quickly identified the painting as the Lost painting of an African princeimportant representative of the Ghana OSU (GA)I had been looking for for two decades. On its reverse, plant elements appear. Weidinger explains that the portrait has a special meaning: «The composition and pictorial execution point to Klimt’s tendency towards decorative elements, which would characterize their subsequent work, and are directly linked to their innovative portraits of the following years. As for time and style, it approaches the famous portrait of Knips of 1898 ».

In 1897, Gustav Klimt and his colleague Franz Matsch They were probably affected by Ashanti fever. Like up to 10,000 Vienneses every day, both pilgrimage to the Pater to marvel at the so -called “Aschanti” (in reality, people of the Osu or Ga de Ghana tribe) in one of the popular ‘Völkerschauen’ (Human Zoos) of the time at the Tiergarten Am Schüttel. These were exhibitions of indigenous peoples stigmatized as ‘savages’ or ‘exotic’ In zoos and amusement parks or in world and colonial exhibitions in Europe, the United States and Japan from 1875 to the 1930s. In the nineteenth century they were very successful.

Both painters were particularly interested in the head of the OSU tribe, Prince Guillermo Nii Nortey Dowuona. Klimt painted him in profile, while Franz Matsch portrayed him almost frontally. Matsch’s portrait, much more conventional, is currently in the Luxembourg Museum.

Klimt’s painting remained in his hands until, after his death, it was Auctioned in the S. Kende de Vienna Sala In May 1923 as ‘portrait of a black, three quarters of profile, looking to the right, with a white coat on the shoulders’. In 1928 it was provided for the artist’s commemorative exhibition in the Viennese secession. It was owned by Ernestine Klein. She and her husband, Felix, had converted Klimt’s old studio into the Viennese neighborhood of Hetzing into a house. Marriage had to flee in 1938 due to its Jewish origin. They survived war in Monaco. However, his works of art disappeared, including the portrait of the African prince.

After the restoration of the painting and intense negotiations, a Restitution agreement with the heirs of Ernestine and Felix Klein. It was found that it was a work of art plundered by Nazism. The Federal Monuments Office approved his export. The portrait was going to appear in the last edition of Tefaf, but legal problems that prevented it arose. This year, on the other hand, it has come to the fair and is the star of the W & K-Wienerroith & Kohlbacher gallery, where it hangs alongside works Egon Schiele. Will you find a buyer? Who wants it must disburse 15 million euros. The history of this sensational rediscovery, its restoration and the historical context are narrated in a documentary for ORF, ZDF and art TV.