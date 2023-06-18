Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying it was “difficult to achieve”.

Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown interest in the ten-point plan presented by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and that Russia will continue dialogue with African countries.

Lavrov added that the African leaders did not convey any message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Putin.

On Saturday, President Putin gave the African leaders who had come to mediate a solution to the Ukraine conflict a list of reasons why he believed most of their proposals were unfounded.

Putin reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to the African continent at the start of talks on Saturday with representatives of Senegal, Egypt, Zambia, Uganda, the Republic of the Congo, Comoros and South Africa at Constantine Palace.

But after presentations by the leaders of the Comoros, Senegal and South Africa, he intervened to challenge the assumptions of their plan before the rest of the leaders and representatives of the countries continued their speech.

Putin stressed that the conflict was started by Kiev and the West long before Russia sent its armed forces across the border into Ukraine in February last year.

Here are Putin’s most prominent statements to African leaders:

The West, not Russia, is responsible for the sharp rise in world food prices early last year, with African countries hardest hit.

Ukrainian grain exports from the Black Sea ports that Russia has allowed over the past year have done nothing to alleviate the difficulties Africa is facing as food prices soar because most of it has gone to rich countries.

Russia has never refused to hold talks with the Ukrainian side, and it is Kiev that is preventing that.

Moscow is open to constructive dialogue with anyone who wants peace based on the principles of justice and recognition of the legitimate interests of both parties.

Russia has repeatedly stated that any settlement must take into account the “new realities”, by which it means its declaration of annexation of five Ukrainian regions, four of which it partially administers.

African leaders had been seeking to agree a series of “confidence-building measures” even as Ukraine last week launched a counter-offensive to drive Russian forces from territory it had seized.

And the Ukrainian president had previously said after his meeting with African leaders in Kiev on Friday that peace talks with Russia “will only be possible after Moscow withdraws its forces from occupied Ukrainian lands,” which Russia says cannot be negotiated.