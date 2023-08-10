The inhabitants and visitors of the Region of Murcia face this Thursday one of the hottest days of the summer, which can also leave one of the highest mercury since there are records. The African heat wave that entered the south and east of the Iberian Peninsula this Wednesday, making an appearance in the Region, has already caused the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) to activate the alerts, when all the regions, except the Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón, launched the new heat wave with a yellow warning for high temperatures. During the day on Wednesday the highs touched 40 degrees throughout the interior.

However, the suffocating heat will increase on this Thursday, when the Aemet expects to reach its maximum peak with temperatures that can reach 45 degrees in some parts of Vega del Segura, such as Murcia, Alcantarilla, Molina de Segura , Mule and Cieza. This entire region is on red alert due to high temperatures from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., while the regions of the Altiplano, the Northwest and the Guadalentín Valley have activated the orange alert and the maximum in these areas will range between 42 of Moratalla and Caravaca de la Cruz and the 43 that will be reached in Lorca. Only the coast and the Campo de Cartagena are spared from the alerts this Thursday.

And it’s not like it’s going to ‘refresh’ when the sun goes down and you have to go to sleep. Tonight, at 11 pm, the thermometers in the capital will continue to be around 35 degrees, as in Lorca and Jumilla. In fact, the minimums that the Aemet anticipated for this past dawn have not dropped below 25 degrees in most of the municipalities, leaving a tropical night in which it has become difficult to fall asleep without resorting to the help of the fan or the air conditioning, who can afford it.

extreme precautions



The Ministry of Health requested in a statement “extreme precautions in the face of the heat wave that the Region will register this Thursday.” For this reason, it recalls the importance of providing “more exhaustive care to the most vulnerable people, such as the elderly, patients with chronic pathologies and children.” The Plan of preventive actions against the effects of excessive temperatures on health, which the Ministry keeps active until September 15, recommends extreme caution on these days to prevent possible problems in the face of the announced rise in temperatures.

It is recommended to stay as long as possible in cool places and eat light meals that have plenty of fruits and vegetables, as they help to replenish the mineral salts lost through sweat. It is also advisable not to abuse drinks with caffeine, alcohol and those that contain large amounts of sugar, since these types of products can cause you to lose more body fluid than usual.

notify a doctor



It is important to adopt preventive measures, especially in the care of the elderly, children, workers and outdoor athletes, since high temperatures can have adverse effects on health and even cause heat stroke. This phenomenon, which has already claimed two lives this summer in the Region, can cause multi-organ failure characterized by an increase in core body temperature above 40 degrees Celsius, confusion or loss of consciousness, feeling hot or red skin and rapid breathing or pulse. In the event that any of these symptoms last for more than an hour, the need to immediately notify a doctor is underlined. “Heat strokes can cause death, so we must insist on the importance of adopting responsible behaviors to avoid them,” recalls Salud.

A piece of advice that is especially highlighted by the health authorities is “relegate sports activity to hours with a lower thermal load, such as the first or last hours of the day.” Also, when practicing, you should wear light, loose-fitting clothing that allows you to perspire. Health also advises “not to carry out activities outside during the hottest hours and drink water without waiting to be thirsty.”