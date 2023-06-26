The African anticyclone Scipio is ready to take back Italy. The weather forecasts speak of a new, albeit rapid, African heat wave after the recent flash storm over some regions and the subsequent drop in temperatures. Antonio Sanò, founder of the site www.iLMeteo.it warn that until Tuesday it will be very hot again in many regions, especially in the central and northern regions. The new African outbreak of the anticyclone Scipio will mainly affect the Northwest, Tuscany and Lazio with maximum temperatures that could reach 35-36°C as in Pavia, Florence, Milan. Up to 34°C instead in Rome, in the lower Veneto, in Piedmont, in the rest of Lombardy and in Emilia as in Bologna. The southern regions, on the other hand, will still be affected by the northern winds which will mitigate the summer heat.

This situation however will suffer one stop from Wednesday. On this date the African anticyclone Scipio will slowly begin to lose power in the North where the atmosphere will become gradually more unstable, even if still with rather irregular rainfall.

The new entry of cooler currents from the northern quadrants will cause a new lowering of maximum temperatures which day after day will even struggle to reach 30°C.

At the end of the week, the collapse of the anti-cyclonic structure will be definitive. A cyclonic vortex from the North Atlantic will be able to reach Italy positioning itself on the Ligurian Sea. An intense disturbance that it will cause will be connected to it storms of strong intensity that from the Northwest will move towards the Northeast and Tuscany. Subsequently, in the first weekend of July, the vortex could slide towards the Adriatic Sea, affecting the rest of the Center as well.

IN DETAIL

Monday 26. In the north: sun and intense heat. Middle: sunny and warm. In the south: mostly sunny.

Tuesday 27. In the north: scattered thunderstorms from the Triveneto towards the central flat areas. In the middle: good weather and very hot climate. In the south: sunny and warm in the norm.

Wednesday 28. In the north: more unstable in the Alps and Emilia Romagna, less hot. In the centre: some thunderstorms on the hills and in Tuscany. In the south: prevailing sun.

Trend. Decreasing pressure in the North since Thursday, then strong Atlantic perturbation.