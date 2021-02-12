It is the market that will perhaps lift African states out of poverty. Félix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), assured than “operationalization” of the Zone of African continental free trade (ZLECAf) is one of “three major files ” of its mandate. Since February 7, 2021, he succeeds his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa at the head of the African Union (AU). With six months behind schedule, due to the pandemic linked to Covid-19, the AfCFTA has been in effect since January 1, 2021. A stage “historical” for the Union, which has a market of over 1.2 billion people. Estimated value: 2,500 billion dollars (more than 2,000 billion euros).

This zone “shouldn’t be just a trade deal, (But) an instrument for the development of Africa “, said at its launch the South African Wamkele Mene who provides the general secretariat. SAccording to forecasts by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), the market should “boost intra-African trade by 52.3%” by eliminating tariff barriers. The phase of transition to the single market could already increase this trade by 33%, according to a report of the United Nations Conference on Development and Trade (UNCTAD),.

A single market to increase trade between African countries

Today Africans trade more with the world than with each other. “In 2017, intra-African exports represented 16.6% of total exports, against 68.1% for intra-European exports, 59.4% for intra-Asian exports, 55% for intra-American exports and 7% for intra-oceanic exports, indicated the Unctad.

Gold, “the increase in intra-African trade is an incentive to increase the levels of industrialization of countries”, recalls the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). For the time being, the majority of African states export only primary goods which are less valuable than processed.

In addition, AU tip, with rates “means of 6.1%”, companies pay “higher tariffs when exporting to Africa than when exporting outside this continent”.

A delayed start

In 2012, At the time of the adoption of the AfCFTA project, the African Union hoped for its effective establishment in 2017. It will be necessary to wait until March 21, 2018 for the treaty establishing the market to be signed in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda.

The creation of the free trade area is a project “Lighthouse” of the AU’s Agenda 2063, Africa’s own development vision. For four decades, the Pan-African organization has been trying to give shape to its dream of integration. En 1980, it adopted the Lagos action plan for its economic development. Then, in 1991, the Abuja Treaty (also concluded in Nigeria) established the African Economic Community at the origin of the free trade area.

As of December 3, 2020, according to AU, “thirty-six countries had ratified” the treaty signed by 54 of the 55 members of the Union. The secretary general of the zone, Wamkele Mene, indicated on January 1 that “more than 40 countries had submitted their tariff offers” .

Promises: less taxes and more well-being

The elimination of customs duties “on 90% of goods from States Parties “ will be phased in over five years. The least developed countries (LDCs, more than 30) will have an additional period of five years. Thus, it is detailed in the joint report of the UNDP and the secretariat of the zone, that“a product exported from a State Party to the AfCFTA to a non-LDC country “ should thus see the customs duties applied to it drop “25% in 2021, 20% in 2022 and 15% in 2023 “, until their total elimination in 2025. In the meantime, exchanges start with “countries that are ready”, confided mid-January Wamkele Mene at The Africa Tribune.

The process initiated by the treaty will continue with negotiations on intellectual property rights, investment and competition policy in a second phase. Then, in a third phase, talks on electronic commerce will be initiated.

Gains “between 0.35% of GDP (28 billion dollars, or more than 23 million euros) and 0.54% (44 billion dollars, or more than 36 million euros) by 2040, according to the ‘reform ambition ” are expected, indicates a common report produced by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the AfCFTA secretariat.

The World Bank foresee “that the largest income gains (…) will occur in Côte d’Ivoire, Zimbabwe, Kenya and Namibia”. “More than 10% by 2035” for each, specifies the secretary general of the zone. But these gains “Will depend not only on tariff liberalization – for which the benefits are generally small – but also on trade facilitation measures and the reduction of non-tariff barriers”.

On a continent-wide scale, the single market will, among other things, “lift 30 million Africans out of extreme poverty and increase the incomes of nearly 68 million others who live on less than $ 5.50 a day (4.53 euros)” by 2035. Free trade will also promote “greater wage growth for women (+ 10.5%) than for men (+ 9.9%) “.

A free trade zone against Covid-19

For now, because of the Covid, says the head of the African Development Bank Akinwumi Adesina, “43 million more Africans could be pushed into poverty”. The pandemic, reports Africa Renewal, at “amplified the urgent need” accelerate economic integration on the continent, noted in August 2020 during the installation of the headquarters of the AfCFTA in Ghana the president of the AU Commission Moussa Faki returned to his post in early February 2021.

The Covid-19 has revealed how much African countries depend on the outside for pharmaceuticals and medical equipment. “The vast majority of pharmaceutical products are imported from outside the continent, over 75% (…) coming from the European Union, India or China”, writes Wamkele Mene in a article on regional integration.

“During the 2020s, AfCFTA will be part of the recovery effort. By generating the number and quality of jobs that African demography demands, trade is the most reliable means for sustainable and inclusive growth.“, summarizes David Luke, coordinator of the African Trade Policy Center in the UNDP report.

In particular for young people (18-35 years old for the AU) and women who constitute priority targets within the framework of the treaty. The latter represent nearly 90% of the workforce in the informal sector, which in turn represents more than 85% of economic activity in Africa.

Necessary adjustments

If the member countries of the Union comply with the rules of the single market, the prospects will be attractive. But it will be necessary to inform the economic actors of which 80% are small and medium-sized enterprises. “A recent survey, reports Wamkele Mene, showed that only 26.2% of companies in Ghana, the operational headquarters of the AfCFTA secretariat, have heard of the zone and that they are even less well prepared to benefit from its reduced or zero tariffs, its advantages in in terms of price and other competitiveness gains it provides them. ”

Future gains for companies, but an immediate shortfall for states. The tax losses associated with the elimination of tariffs would amount to “to over $ 4.1 billion in the short term”, according to the boss of Afreximbank, Benedict Okey Oramah. His institution would work “the establishment of an adjustment facility” of “$ 5 billion“to help countries cushion the impact of reform.