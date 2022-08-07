“The Caf is shocked by the irresponsible and unacceptable claims of the Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, about the African players and the African Cup – reads the note -. Publicly declaring that the players who sign for Napoli must sign a waiver of the participation in the African Cup as a condition for employment, De Laurentiis may have violated article 14 of the Uefa Disciplinary Regulations. Caf therefore urges Uefa to initiate a disciplinary investigation against him “.

“Caf – continues the statement – has always been committed to integration. We have no doubts that Napoli and Uefa are as committed as Caf is to these global humanitarian objectives. We must assume that the president of Napoli will include similar restrictive conditions for players from South America, Asia and other Confederations by banning them from playing in continental competitions that are important to the development and growth of football globally? The African Cup is the flagship competition of the African continent and one of the main football competitions in the world. Its latest edition in Cameroon was broadcast in more than 160 countries and attracted more than 600 million viewers “.