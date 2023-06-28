The fintech revolution is sweeping Africa, creating wealth and opportunity from Cairo to Cape Town. However, like the technical sector more generally, the fintech industry suffers from a fundamental weakness: a shortage of women. While 30% of technical professionals in sub-Saharan Africa are women, their proportion in the fintech sector is well below the industry average. But Africa does have something to brag about on this front: the proportion of fintech companies founded by women doubles the global average, which is 1.6%, compared to 3.2% worldwide. Both figures remain, however, very small.

This is not to say that fintech hasn’t had an effect on African women, who have seen their financial inclusion accelerate: from people looking to formalize their household finances to small businesses whose owners want to expand. For example, in Rwanda fintech platforms led to a 27% increase of female access to financial services from 2012 to 2016. In Kenya, mobile banking has raised the financial inclusion overall from 26% in 2006 to 84% in 2021.

However, the continent still has a long way to go. In 2020, only 37% of women in sub-Saharan Africa had a Bank accountcompared to 48% of men.

Even in Rwanda, a regional leader in gender equality, the problem persists. In 2008, the country became the first in the world to elect a Parliament with a female majority and today it boasts one of the highest rates of participation of women in politics and in the labor market. Yet despite the progress in financial inclusion that fintechs have made, more than three-quarters of Rwandan women still lacks access to a bank account.

The lack of access to financial services puts women business owners at a significant disadvantage. According to the World Bank, women-owned small and medium-sized enterprises in Africa face a credit gap of 42,000 million dollars (38,500 million euros), which limits its capacity for expansion and job creation.

With their flexible, innovative and targeted solutions, Fintech companies can help bridge this gap. One of the reasons why women may find it difficult to access finance is that they lack a financial history or credit record, the basis of traditional credit assessments. Fintechs can avoid this problem by turning to alternative data sources, such as mobile phone usage and social media activity, which have shown provide accurate credit assessments. Obviously, these are approaches that must be backed by robust encryption and privacy solutions, to ensure trust flows between the lender and the borrower.

Another common barrier to financial inclusion—especially in rural areas—is the lack of documentation, such as government-issued ID or proof of address, required to open a bank account or access credit. But fintech companies can authorize women to access financial services using their mobile phones and taking advantage of digital identity verification technologies, such as biometric authentication.

Fintech companies can also develop customized financial products for people who are often excluded from the formal financial system. For example, the Ugandan company ensibuukoin collaboration with commercial and non-profit organizations, design an innovative digital credit system aimed specifically at farmers. Since this is the sector in which the majority of African women are active, initiatives like this could go a long way towards reducing the gender gap.

But for the fintech industry to continue to expand and strengthen financial inclusion, it must not only serve women, but also include them. This would benefit the women it employs, the industry as a whole and many of its customers. For example, is the double an investor is more likely to bet on a business run by a woman than if the decision rests with a man, and women may well be better equipped to design and deliver fintech services to female clients.

The fact is that institutions in which women have power serve women more favorably. And this is true in any sector or service: as pointed out by a article published by Nature recently, the absence of women in the instances of policy design and in budgetary decision-making related to health care could be one of the reasons for the under-financing of specific aspects of health that especially affect the female sex. And fintech is no different.

The challenge now will be to support the participation—and leadership—of women in the fintech sector. From the boardroom to the farm fields, women need to be present in shaping the future of African finance.

Translated from English by David Meléndez Tormen Nick Barigye He is an Executive Director of Rwanda Finance Limited, and was a Managing Partner of Karisimbi Business Partners, an Africa-focused investment and advisory firm. Copyright: Project Syndicate, 2023.

