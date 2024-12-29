The African elephant Yoyothe longest living of its species in the world, has died in the Barcelona Zoo at the approximate age of 54 years, well above the life expectancy of this type of animal, which is 39 years.

Yoyo’s health status It had gotten worse in recent weeks. due to problems linked to his advanced age, evolving increasingly to a more delicate condition that has not been able to be reversed, as reported this Saturday by Barcelona City Council in a statement.

Yoyo, remembered as an animal “friendly and at the same time with a certain character”arrived at the zoo in 2009 and was part of the group of animals that the park has sheltered as a result of an intervention by the administration, something that it has been doing for more than three decades as a center adhered to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Before arriving in Barcelona, He had been in a circus that left him with physical and mental injuries. which required a lot of dedication and specialized care on the part of the zoo staff, which made it possible for their condition and attitude to improve.

The zoo is also offering a special attention to Susi and Bullythe other two elderly elephants who lived with Yoyo, since together they had formed a “cohesive group of elephants and their coexistence was very good.”

“An endearing elephant”

After mourning his death, the first deputy mayor, Laia Bonet, highlighted the role of the Barcelona Zoo in the care of elderly elephants and assured that Yoyo has received “at all times the maximum attention“by the staff, who have provided him with the necessary attention to improve his well-being.

For his part, the director of the Barcelona Zoo, Antoni Alarcon, has stated that the park team will remember her as “an endearing elephant, with her own character, but at the same time caregiver and reference for his companions, Susi and Bully”.

“She has always been very loved by the visitors and by all of us,” added Alarcon about Yoyo, who lived in a zoo shelter that reproduces the Sahel savanna to promote the well-being of animals.

The zoo’s technical team, together with staff from the Veterinary Pathology Diagnostic Service of the Autonomous University of Barcelona, the protocol will apply planned for cases like this and will share all the information with the conservation program of the European Association of Zoos and Aquariums (EAZA), of which Barcelona Zoo is a part.