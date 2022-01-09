The Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) finally returns to Cameroon. Of course, two and a half years later than expected. Part because of the Cameroonian Administration, avoidable, and another part because of the coronavirus, justified. And it is that the country of the Gulf of Guinea had been chosen as the official venue of the tournament for the 2019 editionHowever, due to the lack of foresight and the delays that occurred in the works and infrastructure to host the competition, the African Football Confederation (CAF) decided to take the CAN to Egypt a few months before it began. In compensation, Cameroon was awarded to be the host of CAN 2021, moved from June to January to escape the high temperatures that occur in summer in that African region, But then the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, which forced the entire football calendar to be remade, and Cameroon had to wait another year to become the great kingdom of African football.

A kingdom that aspire to conquer 24 teams that will feature all the great stars of the continent. None of them wanted to miss the appointment, although that decision has disrupted the plans of some European clubs, especially the Premier. Liverpool, for example, lose their two gunners, Salah (Egypt) and Mané (Senegal), and Keita (Mali); Chelsea to their starting goalkeeper, Mendy (Senegal); and City to Mahrez, the great star of the last African Cup, which won with Algeria. Prestigious names such as Aubameyang (Gabon), Thomas (Ghana), Achraf (Morocco), Chukweze (Nigeria) and Haller and Kessié (Ivory Coast) will also attend, among others. The only major absence will be Osimhen, who was left out by the Nigerian team after testing positive for coronavirus.

Every African Cup represents a struggle between two different ways of experiencing football on the continent. On the one hand, there is the Maghrebi style, that of North Africa, with much more talent and technique. The teams of Algeria, Morocco and Egypt are the great standard bearers of this model, the three favorites to lift the title. Egypt, with Salah at the helm, hit an unexpected hit at CAN 2019, which it hosted, and that is why Pharaoh asked Liverpool for permission to go to the tournament with the intention of redeeming himself with his country, which leads the record and expect more from his star. The Morocco of the Sevillistas Bono, Munir and En Nesiry also fell earlier than expected in 2019, but comes to the tournament with a more mature team and with an Achraf that has grown tremendously. And then there is Algeria, which arrives with practically the same team with which it was proclaimed champion.

The other style is the one embodied by the sub-Saharan teams, such as the Ivory Coast, Ghana, Cameroon, Nigeria and Senegal, among others. Physique predominates over tactics and power over technique. Mané’s Senegal, a finalist in 2019, and Thomas’s Ghana are the best positioned among those mentioned to lift the title. Cameroon, which will kick off today against Burkina Faso, is also aiming for the top. They call him the indomitable lions and this African Cup is played in their dominions, in the kingdom of the lion.

The League loses ten players

The African Cup will leave an important void in LaLiga over the next month. The Association of European Clubs was very reluctant to give in to their players due to the lack of health protocol due to COVID-19. Despite this, Spanish clubs will have no choice but to let their players escape. The First, in particular, will contribute ten players, being Villarreal was the most ‘injured’ team with four casualties: Mandi, Aurier, Chukwueze and Boulaye Dia. Sevilla, meanwhile, will give up three players (Bono, Munir and En Nesyri; and Cádiz (Akapo), Alavés (Loum) and Mallorca (Baba), one each.