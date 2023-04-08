Ambassador Janke said Mauritius is working on resuming direct flights from Russia

Mauritian Ambassador Heswar Janke expects direct flights from Russia to be launched within a few months. He talked about this in a conversation. RIA News.

According to the diplomat, this issue has been practically resolved. He noted that there are currently several aspects that are being worked on. “We have been working on this since January last year, so now we hope to have direct flights available within a few months,” Janke said.

In addition, the ambassador of the African country said that not only direct flights with Russia are being worked out. He specified that an additional route Mauritius – Seychelles – Russia is also being developed. A corresponding request was sent to the Seychelles.

Earlier, Russia wanted to resume direct flights to Africa and Asia.