Although the share of the countries of the African continent of global carbon emissions does not exceed 3.5 percent of greenhouse gas emissions on the Earth’s surface, they suffer from the consequences of climate change, which requires highlighting during the “COP28” discussions how to provide the necessary financing to adapt to increasing climate changes. Enhancing policy and regulatory frameworks to attract the long-term investments needed to accelerate the deployment of clean and renewable energy projects.

The “COP28” discussions will also highlight the need to double adaptation financing, and activate arrangements for financing losses and damages to ensure the protection of individuals and communities most vulnerable to the repercussions of climate change, in addition to expanding the scope of development of international financing institutions, in a way that supports mitigation efforts with the necessary financing for them, in conjunction with providing adaptation financing. To support countries of the Global South.

Providing greater opportunities for access to clean energy would advance social and economic development in Africa, which receives only about 2 percent of global investments in renewable energy, and less than a quarter of the amount the continent needs annually, which amounts to $60 billion by 2030. .

The African continent is considered among the continents most vulnerable to the effects of climate change, but it receives only a weak percentage of the annual financing it needs to deal with climate change, which requires the establishment of a new financing structure that adapts to the needs of the African continent to reduce the burden on its economies.

In a joint declaration at the conclusion of the first African Climate Summit in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, African leaders proposed a global system for imposing carbon taxes, as the declaration called on major polluting countries to allocate more resources to help poor countries.

The declaration also called for the need to increase the production capacity of renewable energies in Africa from 56 gigawatts in 2022 to no less than 300 gigawatts by 2030, to combat energy shortages and enhance global supplies of clean and profitable energy.

The African continent is replete with enormous natural potential and resources that enable it to secure its place on the global clean energy map and mitigate the effects of climate change through the expansion of alternative energy sources.

Many African countries are adopting special strategies related to renewable energy, aiming to develop capabilities in various relevant sectors, through promising investments in environmental projects, and in order to enhance African capabilities in the energy transition as a lifeline for the African continent from the consequences of climate change.

As part of the UAE’s keenness to work and cooperate with partners around the world to promote sustainable economic and social growth and progress, and to protect the environment, especially in sisterly and friendly countries in Africa, an Emirati financing initiative worth $16.5 was announced last September during the African Climate Summit in Nairobi. One billion dirhams (about $4.5 billion) to help stimulate and enable African countries to enhance their capabilities in the field of clean energy.

This initiative is supported by government, private and development capital from Emirati institutions, including the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, the Etihad Export Credit Company, the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company “Masdar”, and the EMEA Power Company.

This initiative falls under the umbrella of “Union 7”, a development program launched by the UAE during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in 2022 with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and aims to provide 100 million individuals across the African continent with clean electricity by 2035.

The UAE Finance Initiative will cooperate with the “Africa 50” group, which represents an investment platform established by African governments and the African Development Bank with the aim of addressing basic infrastructure challenges on the continent by identifying projects and linking the initiative with local implementing partners.

The initiative is in line with the ongoing efforts of the COP28 Presidency to call for tripling global renewable energy production capacity by 2030 and providing more accessible and affordable climate finance.

The initiative begins with the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and Etihad Export Credit financing the initial investment, which aims to stimulate the work of the private sector. The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development provides financial assistance worth one billion dollars to meet basic infrastructure needs, provide innovative financing solutions, and mobilize and stimulate private investments. Etihad Export Credit Company also provides credit insurance worth $500 million to reduce risks and attract private capital.

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company “Masdar”, which works in the field of clean energy and contributes to spreading renewable energy solutions in 22 African countries, is committed to allocating an additional investment capital of $2 billion within the new initiative, and will also seek to raise and stimulate an additional amount of $8 billion to finance… Projects.

Through its Infinity Power platform, Masdar aims to provide 10 gigawatts of clean energy in Africa by 2030, and Aimea Power aims to generate 5 gigawatts of renewable energy on the continent by 2030, raising and stimulating $5 billion, including $1 billion in venture capital. Shareholder, and $4 billion to finance projects. The initiative also seeks to pave the way for development banks, governments and multilateral humanitarian institutions to raise and catalyze additional investments in the private sector.