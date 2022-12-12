The defending champion, Moroccan Wydad Casablanca, was in Group A, with Algeria’s JS Kabylie, Angola’s Petro Atletico and Congolese AS Vita Club.

Al-Ahly of Egypt, the runner-up of the last edition, signed in the second group, accompanied by the South African Mamelodi Sundowns, the Sudanese Crescent, and the Cameroonian Cotton.

In the third group, Moroccan Raja fell into an “African” group with Guinean Horoya, Tanzanian Simba and Ugandan Vipers.

While Zamalek signed in the “Arabia Khalsa” group, next to the Tunisian Esperance Club, the Algerian youth Belouizdad, and the Sudanese Mars.

The group stage matches will start on February 10 next year, with the tournament final taking place in June 2023.