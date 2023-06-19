The African anticyclone Scipio sets Italy on fire. Just two days from the Summer Solstice, the first serious heat wave arrives on our country. The forecasted temperatures speak for themselves and now there are no more doubts about the forecasted values. Antonio Sanò, founder of the site www.iLMeteo.it informs that in these hours the African anticyclone Scipio from the heart of the Sahara desert has risen up towards the Mediterranean basin, including Italy as well. It will continue to strengthen and get hotter through at least Thursday. The hot air masses, coming from the desert, crossing the Mediterranean Sea will become loaded with humidity, therefore in addition to the heat, we also expect the arrival of the annoying heat and fearsome tropical nights. By tropical night we mean a night in which the temperature never drops below 20°C making the human body perceive discomfort, even intense.

With the presence of the anticyclone the weather will be mostly sunny and with some more clouds only in the Northwest (especially Tuesday). Locally intense heat thunderstorms in the western Alps cannot be ruled out. But it will be the temperatures that will be talked about in the next few days.

If until Tuesday the thermal values ​​do not undergo major variations, reaching between 28 and 32°C in most Italian cities, from the first day of summer (Wednesday 21st, day of the solstice) the maximum values ​​will suddenly shoot up. The African anticyclone Scipione will give its best by bringing daytime temperatures to easily exceed 33-34°C in the Po Valley, in the Alpine valleys, in Tuscany, Campania, Puglia, Sicily and Sardinia. Suffice it to say that cities such as Rome, Florence, Bolzano, Syracuse, Padua, Mantua and Ferrara could reach 36°C on Wednesday and Thursday, 38 in Foggia and Bari.

It will be even hotter in Sardinia where in the southernmost inland areas the figure could reach +43°C! Not bad for only the second half of June.

This disproportionate heat should last until Thursday, then the passage of violent thunderstorms from the North to the South will cause the maximum values ​​to dilute a bit, which in any case will rarely drop below 30°C. Summer is off to a great start!

IN DETAIL

Monday 19. In the North: heavy thunderstorms in the Alps and Pre-Alps, sun elsewhere. Middle: sunny and warm. South: prevailing sun.

Tuesday 20. In the north: many clouds in the northwest, more sun elsewhere. In the middle: all sun and heat. In the south: good weather everywhere.

Wednesday 21st. In the north: sun and intense heat, even muggy. In the middle: sun and heat on the rise. In the south: sunny and very hot.

Trend: Thursday with intense heat almost everywhere, then very strong thunderstorms will arrive.