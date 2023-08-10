The African anticyclone returns which will bring heat for the next 10 days, with the risk of heat due to humidity. The sky will be clear almost everywhere, the only exception being the North with some cloudy passages. Observing the stars on the night of San Lorenzo, between 12 and 13 August, will in any case also be possible in the north, where rapid clearings are expected. These are the forecasts for the next few days by Lorenzo Tedici, meteorologist at iLMeteo.it.

«The African anticyclone – he underlines – will begin to inflame Italy and its expansion will point straight from the Sahara towards Rome and central Italy. From the weekend temperatures will begin to rise everywhere, especially in Sardinia, then the sultry heat should affect above all the central north with high values ​​also in Florence and Rome ». On 17 August, according to Tedici’s initial indications, the North African heat wave will begin to become even more serious and will hit the Central-South above all. «It is a weather trend to be confirmed – he observes – but if the anticyclone were to reveal itself in all its vigor, we could remain under the humid and oppressive hood of the African anticyclone until 24-25 August, if not even until September as far as it’s about the South.” Meanwhile, in the next few hours, the weather will remain stable and mostly clear, except for a few passing clouds in the evening and a few more showers close to the Alps and in the Piedmont plain on Sunday.

In detail

Thursday 10. In the North: partly cloudy sky, some fog in the evening. In the Centre: good weather, some haze on the Tyrrhenian Sea. In the South: sunny.

Friday 11. In the North: good weather. In the Centre: good prevailing and warmer weather, especially in Sardinia with peaks of 36°C. In the South: good prevailing weather.

Saturday 12. In the North: good weather except for isolated afternoon thunderstorms in the Alps, sultry heat. In the Centre: all sun, sultry heat; 38°C in Sardinia. In the South: all sun, not excessive heat. Trend: always stable and sunny weather. Temperatures increasing further with the expansion of the African anticyclone.