The Africa Cup of Nations will take place. This was confirmed by a statement from Caf, the African continental federation, the Cameroonian Football Federation and the organizing committee. “In Cameroon, as elsewhere, effective and reliable measures have been adopted, an already proven response system,” the joint note said. “Despite the further challenge posed by this pandemic, our Africa Cup must be played.”

Life goes on – “The global pandemic of Covid-19 and its various variants require the adoption of appropriate and adequate measures to stem the spread of this disease, which constitutes a serious and real danger for the populations. However, life must go on and we must learn to live with it “, begins the joint statement, making an appointment at the opening ceremony on 9 January and explaining the reasons not to worry:” We must obviously avoid that the African Cup in itself constitutes a danger both to the resident population of Cameroon and to participants and spectators from other states. The Government has developed a special anti-Covid health protocol applicable to the African Cup of Nations “.

The measures taken – In inviting “everyone to abide by the normal sanitation standards”, the note then explains the ad hoc measures: Fans will be able to access the stadiums where the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations matches will be played only if they are fully vaccinated and present a Pcr negative test less than 72 hours or a negative antigen Rdt less than 24 hours “. The competent health authorities will take all necessary measures to facilitate vaccination and the execution of Covid tests in all the cities that will host the competitions. In addition, for reasons of neutrality and to ensure greater safety, we will call on an internationally recognized independent laboratory to test the players. “

