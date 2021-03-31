The Federal Administration of Public Revenues (AFIP) made official this Wednesday its decision to evaluate the compliance by companies with the requirements and conditions established for access to the Work and Production Assistance Program (ATP), implemented by the Government to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a provision published in the Official Gazette, the collecting body confirmed that it will seek to detect possible inconsistencies on the part of the companies in the award of state aid.

The AFIP established in the first article that the General Directorate of Social Security Resources, headed by Carlos Castagnetto, will be responsible for carrying out “the analysis of non-compliance and / or inconsistencies” detected by the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic, the National Securities Commission, the General Tax Directorate or the General Subdirectorate of Inspection, among other areas.

Based on the information collected, the General Directorate of Social Security Resources will file the charge against the beneficiary employer of the ATP that has not complied with the requirements, who will be notified at the Electronic Fiscal Address, so that they can file their discharge before the inconsistency detected.

“The General Directorate of Social Security Resources -through the areas of its competence-, will require from the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic and the National Securities Commission, a detailed report that includes the name, date and type of operation, entity with which it operated, country of benefit, and all other information that may be decisive for the analysis “, indicates provision 48 of the body headed by Mercedes Marco del Pont.

The holder of the AFIP Mercedes Marcó del Pont. Photo: Luciano Thieberger.

Likewise, it was indicated that the General Directorate of Social Security Resources will have “broad powers”, among them, to exchange information with other jurisdictions or entities of the National Public Sector, as well as with the provinces and municipalities and to dictate the procedural rules that may correspond.

According to the employer’s response, the General Directorate of Social Security Resources will analyze the presentations and, after a corresponding legal opinion, will issue the resolution that, as appropriate, determines the expiration of the benefit with the consequent request for payment, or the filing of the proceedings.

The Emergency Assistance to Work and Production program was implemented as of May 2020.

