The AFIP gave the landlords 45 more days to register the rental agreement for your property. He announced it this afternoon, hours before the original deadline was due.

The collecting body reported that it is extending Until May 31 The deadline for registering property rental contracts concluded between July 1, 2020 and May 15, 2021.

Contracts that are entered into after May 15, 2021 must be registered on the AFIP website within 15 calendar days after the act.

For the location of spaces or surfaces within real estate (commercial premises and / or “stands” in supermarkets, for example), contracts entered into between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021 may be registered until June 15 of July.

The AFIP regulated at the beginning of the year the regime for the registration of Real Estate rental contracts provided for in Law 27,551 (Rent law). The lessors or lessors in the contracts are obliged to register the operation.

The types of operations that must be registered are:

Urban, residential or commercial goods;

Rural real estate leases (it maintains the obligation to comply with the simplified agricultural information register);

Temporary real estate locations, be they urban, rural, that have tourist, rest or similar purposes;

Locations of spaces or fixed or mobile surfaces, exclusive or not, that are delimited within real estate such as commercial premises and / or stands in supermarkets, hypermarkets, shopping malls, centers, promenades or shopping galleries, gastronomic centers, cultural spaces, fairs , markets, convention center, terraces, basements, roofs etc.

Gondola rentals are excluded.

When legal actions are initiated for any breach of the contract, the intervening judge must notify the AFIP about the existence of the lease agreement. This information must be provided through the module “Judicial Communications” that will work within the RELI- JUDGED service –

Finally, according to law 27551, tenants or tenants may inform the rental contract by entering the AFIP page, Up to a maximum period of six months after the termination date of the rental agreement.