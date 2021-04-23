The Federal Administration of Public Revenues (AFIP) established that no single taxpayer will be terminated ex officio of the regime for non-payment of its obligations during April. The agency also suspended the exclusions corresponding to April and any other systemic process linked to the framing and categorization of small taxpayers. In principle, the deadline is May 3, but it could be postponed again.

The benefits are extended as part of the regulatory process of the modifications provided for in the Tax Support and Inclusion Regime for Small Taxpayers approved by Congress. “The changes introduced by Law 27,618 alleviate the burden on taxpayers that are excluded from the simplified regime, creates a bridge between this regime and the general one, and solves the temporary problem of updating the monotax during 2020 as a consequence of the suspension of the pension mobility index, correcting any inconvenience related to the recategorizations automatically “, detailed the AFIP.

General Resolution No. 4973, published in the Official Gazette, guarantees that no monotributista is ex officio withdrawn from the scheme for non-payment or excluded while the changes introduced in the scheme are perfected.

With this extension, monotributistas that invoice above the planned ceilings in the Simplified Regime for Small Taxpayers will not be excluded from the system.

Before this regulation came into effect, monotaxers who exceeded the annual billing limit they were discharged of the simplified regime, and registered in the taxes corresponding to the general regime, where VAT, Profits and Self-employed are paid.

“One of the essential functions that this Federal Administration must assume is to provide certainty to taxpayers and those responsible for their tax obligations, on the basis of which it is deemed convenient to extend the suspensions mentioned in the fifth paragraph of the considering paragraph, and all other systemic process linked to the framing and categorization of small taxpayers ”, argued the AFIP in the recitals of the new document.

The law established that the AFIP will be in charge, for the only time, to re-categorize small taxpayers adhering to the Simplified Regime, even if that adhesion had occurred as of January 1, 2021, inclusive, in the category that corresponds to them, considering the values ​​of the parameters of gross income and accrued rents that result from the update carried out in the terms of the preceding paragraph and the information duly declared by the aforementioned small taxpayers.

Small taxpayers adhering to the Simplified Regime may request the modification of the aforementioned new category. And, the lack of express manifestation will imply its ratification. Likewise, the norm provides that the late payment of the amount for integrated tax and social security contributions, corresponding to the contributions of the Simplified Regime whose expiration date would have operated between January 1, 2021 and the month immediately prior to that of the new categorization, will not give rise to compensation interests.

AFIP implemented this benefit for the first time in October 2019. No pandemic in sight, then, at that time it was due to the economic-financial situation that the country was going through and the norm was in principle until the end of February 2020.

YN