The Federal Administration of Public Revenues (AFIP) extended until next May 31, including, the suspension of the initiation of tax execution lawsuits and the blocking of precautionary measures against micro and small companies.

This was made official this Tuesday through General Resolution 4953/2021, which was signed by the head of the AFIP, Mercedes Marcó Del Pont, and which was published in the Official Gazette.

As explained in the document, these measures are implemented within the framework of the health emergency caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with the firm objective of “mitigating the negative and unwanted impact on various sectors of the economy.”

In addition, it seeks to “generate the necessary conditions to achieve the recovery of productive activity and preserve sources of employment“.

The benefits reach “the subjects who have the condition of Micro or Small Businesses registered in the ‘Register of MiPyMES Companies “or that” develop as their main activity declared according to the’ Classifier of Economic Activities’, any of the economic activities critically affected “.

The head of the AFIP, Mercedes Marcó del Pon, t during the announcement of the 2020 Moratorium at Government House. Photo: Luciano Thieberger.

In this way, large and medium-sized companies that do not belong to the sectors hardest hit by Covid-19 are excluded. “We will continue with the necessary actions to collect tax revenues owed by those economic sectors that are currently not critically affected,” they had anticipated from the AFIP.

In addition, it extends until May 31, 2021 “the suspension of the embargo on funds and / or securities of any nature, deposited in financial entities or on accounts receivable, as well as the judicial intervention of cash”.

However, the provisions do not prevent the exercise of the powers of the Federal Administration “in cases of serious damage to the interests of the Treasury or imminent prescription.”

Complete document

CONSIDERING:

That by means of General Resolution No. 4,936, the initiation of tax enforcement trials and the blocking of precautionary measures for subjects who have the status of Micro or Small Companies registered in the “ Registry of MiPyMES Companies ”and / or develop as their main activity any of the economic activities critically affected, in accordance with the recommendations issued by the Evaluation and Monitoring Committee of the Emergency Assistance Program for Work and Production adopted by the Chief Cabinet of Ministers.

That in turn, through the aforementioned general resolution, the embargo on funds and / or securities of any nature, deposited in financial entities or on accounts receivable, was suspended for the same period, as well as the judicial intervention of cash, when whether they are taxpayers or responsible parties not mentioned above.

That these measures have been adopted within the framework of the health emergency caused by COVID-19, in order to mitigate the negative and unwanted impact on various sectors of the economy and generate the necessary conditions to achieve the recovery of productive activity and preserve sources of employment.

Be aware that the reasons that motivated the aforementioned suspensions continue to be in force and in order to facilitate taxpayers and those responsible to comply with their tax obligations, it is advisable to extend them until May 31, 2021, inclusive.

That the Legislation Directorate and the General Subdirectorates of Legal Affairs and Collection have taken the intervention that corresponds to them.

That this is issued in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 7 of Decree No. 618 of July 10, 1997, its amendments and its supplements.

Therefore, THE FEDERAL ADMINISTRATOR OF THE FEDERAL PUBLIC REVENUE ADMINISTRATION RESOLVES: ARTICLE 1 .- Extend until May 31, 2021, inclusive, the suspension of the initiation of tax execution trials and the interdiction of precautionary measures, established by Article 1 of General Resolution No. 4,936.

ARTICLE 2.- Extend until May 31, 2021, inclusive, the suspension of the embargo on funds and / or securities of any nature, deposited in financial entities or on accounts receivable, as well as the judicial intervention of cash , with the scope provided for in article 2 of General Resolution No. 4,936.

ARTICLE 3.- What is established in the present does not impede the exercise of the powers of this Federal Administration in cases of serious affectation of the interests of the Treasury or imminent prescription.

ARTICLE 4.- The provisions of this general resolution will enter into force on the day of its publication in the Official Gazette.

ARTICLE 5.- Communicate, give yourself to the National Directorate of the Official Registry for its publication in the Official Gazette and file it.

Mercedes Marco del Pont