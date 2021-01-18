High spending on intelligence is not new in Argentina, mainly in what has to do with AFI funds, beyond the political sign of the government in power. President Alberto Fernández, recently assumed, communicated as a State decision to remove funds reserved for espionage, which were assigned to expenses related to combating the Covid-19 pandemic (see separate).

However, a year later and inflation of 36% in between, the intelligence office recovers a good part of that global budget, which went from having just over $ 2.7 billion in 2020 to over $ 3.518 million in 2021. 30.4% more, above the expected inflation for 2021.

The funds for the AFI (ex SIDE and ex SI), during the last decade, have been among those that had the greatest growth, in proportion to other areas, either in the governments of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, Mauricio Macri, or also in the current term.

In 2011, the last year of Cristina’s first term, they totaled $ 514 million. A year later, they climbed to $ 550 million; in 2013 to $ 612 million and in 2014 to $ 689 million. In 2015, the last year of CFK’s government, they jumped to $ 800 million, according to what is reported by the Open Budget site, dependent on the Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Finance. In that period, the headlines of the then SI were Héctor Icazuriaga and Oscar Parrilli.

However, that year, the global amount for intelligence, including strategic ministries such as Defense and Security, reached $ 2.41 billion. At the end of that year, around $ 9.80, it represented about US $ 245 million per year just for espionage. In many cases, in addition, the items originally foreseen in the preliminary draft of the budget were expanded during the year.

During the macrismo, the level of spending on intelligence remained high, although it was adjusted for inflation and had almost no fluctuations during the year. Macri, with Gustavo Arribas As head of the organization, he inherited a budget of $ 1,449 million that Kirchnerism had designed in its last forecast. It represented double the funding from the previous year, which was $ 800 million.

In 2017, 2018 and 2019, three years in which the projection of sector expenditures was diagrammed by the Macri government, the flow of funds continued to rise. The AFI received $ 1,874 million in 2017, $ 2,178 in 2018 and $ 2,697 million in 2019; until the last 2020, in which it had made a significant jump to $ 3,642 million, a 35% growth compared to the previous cycle

That last budget devised by the government of Cambiemos was the one that Fernández dismantled as soon as he assumed the presidency, with the plan of reallocating more than $ 800 million of the so-called “reserved funds” to areas such as the National Plan against Hunger, which finally, With the endorsement of Cristina Caamano from the AFI, they turned to fight the pandemic.

Almost all of those same funds were recovered by 2021, which completes a budget of $ 3. 518 million for the AFI, just under $ 10 million a day that is tripled by adding the espionage budget that accumulates in all the rest of the related programs.

However, as Caamaño herself clarified when the 2021 budget was presented, the so-called reserved expenses they decreased compared to previous years, going from almost 100% to less than 10% this year, totaling $ 348 million.