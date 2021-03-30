Tuesday, March 30, 2021
The Afghan president is ready for an important concession if elections are held

March 30, 2021
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani outlined his peace plans at a regional summit in Tajikistan, today, Tuesday, announcing his readiness to make a major concession if presidential elections are held.
The 9th Heart of Asia Summit, which aims to promote peace and security in Afghanistan, this year comes at a sensitive time when the United States and other powers are trying to initiate the implementation of the peace process by proposing the formation of a new transitional government.
Ghani rejects the proposal and says elections must be held before he steps down.
Ghani said at the conference in Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan, “I strongly support … holding elections as soon as possible … the greatest honor I have is to hand over power to my elected successor.”
Media outlets quoted government officials last week as saying that Ghani would propose new presidential elections within six months, under a plan he intended to put forward in exchange for the US proposal that he rejects.
Ghani, who took office in 2014 and was sworn in for a second five-year term last year, made more details today, Tuesday, saying: Once a political settlement is reached, it must be approved by the tribal elders’ council (the Loya Jirga), and that is followed by a moratorium. To shoot with international control.

Source: Reuters

