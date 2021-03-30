The Afghan president is ready for an important concession if elections are held

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani outlined his peace plans at a regional summit in Tajikistan, today, Tuesday, announcing his readiness to make a major concession if presidential elections are held.

The 9th Heart of Asia Summit, which aims to promote peace and security in Afghanistan, this year comes at a sensitive time when the United States and other powers are trying to initiate the implementation of the peace process by proposing the formation of a new transitional government.

Ghani rejects the proposal and says elections must be held before he steps down.

Ghani said at the conference in Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan, “I strongly support … holding elections as soon as possible … the greatest honor I have is to hand over power to my elected successor.”

Media outlets quoted government officials last week as saying that Ghani would propose new presidential elections within six months, under a plan he intended to put forward in exchange for the US proposal that he rejects.

Ghani, who took office in 2014 and was sworn in for a second five-year term last year, made more details today, Tuesday, saying: Once a political settlement is reached, it must be approved by the tribal elders’ council (the Loya Jirga), and that is followed by a moratorium. To shoot with international control.