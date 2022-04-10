Hell has only lasted a year. The Atléticoya subsidiary is one category above that to which it fell a season ago, the Third RFEF. Now it is Second, only one below the First RFEF, its almost always category. Those from Tevenet achieved it at the first opportunity they had, the first game, today against Alcorcón B. They couldn’t fail. And they did not fail. They played at home, at Cerro del Espino, and they succeeded, keeping the party at home.

Leaders of their group, the 7th, the rojiblancos dominated the game and the danger, but without intimidating an Alcorcón B who always showed his face. The first half was that of chances (Giuliano, Carlos Martín, Cala), the second of goals.

quarry with weight

It was two of the usual footballers this season with the first team who took the advantage on the scoreboard as soon as the footballers returned from the break. Carlos Martin and Marco Moreno. The first kicked the corner, the second took it to the net in the 53rd minute. Giuliano had also been key to the play, who forced the corner. He would also be the author of the sentence, of the final 2-0. He did it from a penalty that Carlos Martín forced, shot down by Rintaro in the area. She celebrated by lifting the shirt: under it there was a message, for his grandfather, Carlos Simeone, who died during the break. He has 19 this season that began with his father taking him to the first team concentration in San Rafael. The months have proved his father right. Giuliano was there not because of the last name, but because of the competition. His presence has been key in B. Like that of Carlos Martín, Javi Serrano, Gomis, Manu Lama… A generation of kids who knock loudly at the door and who, as Mono Burgos said in that advertisement for Mrs. Rushmore , they are already here. Just one step down from where they used to be. Already in Second RFEF. Goodbye to the shadows of last year, of hell, of the well called Tercera RFEF.