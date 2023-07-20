Serene in the social images of team life, the former captain works at Continassa and does not look abroad: the possibilities on the market, between the severance pay agreement and a broody role

Leonardo Bonucci smiles, works together with the other comrades not appreciated (like him) by Max Allegri and shows no signs of giving up from an emotional point of view. At least until now, the former Juventus captain has never met the coach: the two almost avoid contact, inside the Continassa sports center, despite having defended the same colors together for several years. The defender is out of the project: however painful and – from his point of view – unexpected, the technical choice of the club hasn’t extinguished his soul. The player is there, highly focused on finding the best condition and projected towards the new season: imagining him at a standstill, for now, is not a credible hypothesis, even if the spark to start the next stage has not yet started anywhere.

The discussion with Juve is closed: there is no margin for going back. Leo could train for the whole year aside, as Fabio Grosso did once upon a time, but the defender aims to also be a protagonist at the next European Championship: he will therefore find a solution. The Arab sirens do not attract him for now, like the Turkish ones: on the bank Fenerbahçe could find a certain centrality in the new project, but Bonucci would like to stay in Serie A. Here there are enough teams that could entrust him with a shirt, obviously with a mother hen role, so that he becomes the reference for a young but prospective group. A central aspect points the way: the footballer wants to have more fun, both on and off the pitch.

The last year at Juve is supported by a salary of 3 and a half million net. It is probable that the Juventus club will recognize him a severance pay on the transfer, while the player would be willing to evaluate a lower salary if linked to an interesting project for him. Watch out for all the Serie A clubs who want to stay on the left side of the table, perhaps those who would like to stay in the running until the end for a place in Europe. The Fiorentina, Bologna and Monza hypothesis should be taken into account: for the moment the prices in favor of Lazio are down. Rather keep an eye on freshmen who would benefit from an experienced man, Cagliari or Frosinone. Or to some other surprise company: Lecce last summer came out with the Umtiti coup.

The strong name of Bonucci also ignites some hope in Serie B, even if for the moment it remains in the order of suggestions. Pirlo has thought about it for Sampdoria, which aims to return to the top flight soon. At Bari for Leo it would be a return to his roots, in the wake of Buffon's choice at Parma. There is also Palermo: in the City Group the player has various admirers, for now nothing more. Leo is calm, lucid, aware that the next stage will be the one in which he will have to put himself at the service of the team that will be ready to welcome him. Meanwhile, in recent days there have been informal and carefree moments with his companions, ex or almost: Paredes strongly wanted him at the farewell dinner at the end of the move from Turin, together with Pogba, Gatti, Locatelli, Fagioli, Vlahovic and Perin. In the last photo in the gym he is posing with other teammates who show great affection towards him.