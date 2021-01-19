Small businesses in the Region “abide”, although not everyone likes it, the decision of the regional government that non-essential activities draw the blind tomorrow, Wednesday, from 8 pm, but everyone hopes that it will serve to lower the incidence of infections in the Community.

The president of the Murcia Merchants Association, Santiago Vera, described this measure as “a lesser evil”, which, he said, “will not be dramatic” for local businesses. “We usually close between 8.30 pm and 9 pm, so some of our associates are thinking of opening half or an hour earlier to compensate” for the new hours, he said.

Murcian merchants, he said, will take the opportunity to investigate the acceptance of the new opening hours that will be tested these days, and acknowledged that, in any case, “the afternoons are already lazy.”

Department stores like El Corte Inglés decide today whether to keep the supermarket open for another hour or to close it



Vera insisted that “the end totally justifies the means” and that this situation is much better than total closure, “which we must avoid” at all costs; adding that “rebound” they win in the family conciliation.

In Cartagena, the Open Shopping Center Association is not in favor of the measure adopted by the Autonomous Community, but businessmen in the sector believe that “we must all collaborate to reduce infections,” explained the treasurer of the group, Joaquín Moya.

In his opinion, closing at eight o’clock “means losing an hour in which a lot is sold, since until nine o’clock at night customers take the opportunity to do their shopping, after leaving work.” Despite this, Moya believes that “you have to be responsible”, otherwise “this will never end.”

“We don’t like it, but we have no choice but to comply and help where we can,” added this trader.

Department stores such as El Corte Inglés will decide today whether to keep their supermarkets open until 9:00 p.m. or close at 8:00 p.m., the time at which non-essential activities are decreed. The spokesperson for this company indicated that, since the decision of the regional government was announced, they have been evaluating the different options, which will affect their centers in Murcia and Cartagena and the Hipercor in La Manga and La Alcayna (Murcia). “If the experts and the health authorities consider that it will serve to control the pandemic, welcome,” he said, adding that they hoped “to take effect as soon as possible.”