Acute intermittent porphyria crossed Ana Belén Sánchez’s path in 2009, when this Early Childhood Education teacher from Ceutí became pregnant with twins. She was then 29 years old. «I began to suffer very strong pains in the abdomen. I didn’t even know that she was pregnant. I went to the ER, they calmed me down and I went home, because

This content is exclusive for subscribers Already a subscriber? Log in