Ana Belén suffered the first crisis after becoming pregnant, but she got ahead and now benefits from a new treatment
Acute intermittent porphyria crossed Ana Belén Sánchez’s path in 2009, when this Early Childhood Education teacher from Ceutí became pregnant with twins. She was then 29 years old. «I began to suffer very strong pains in the abdomen. I didn’t even know that she was pregnant. I went to the ER, they calmed me down and I went home, because
#affected #porphyria #consoled #Isabel #Allende
Leave a Reply