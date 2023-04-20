The Agency of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque announced the success of the operational plan for the night of the completion of the Qur’an, and the agency intensified its efforts to provide all services to provide the finest and highest levels of service to visitors and worshipers.

The agency worked on organizing the crowds in the corridors and squares, following the mechanism of dealing with crowds, facilitating access to the corridors of the Prophet’s Mosque, and overcoming all obstacles to facilitate the visitors and worshipers, with the aim of ensuring the smooth movement of human crowds throughout the Prophet’s Mosque without any obstacles to movement, to enable them to perform their worship and obedience in an atmosphere of faith full of spirituality and tranquility. .

The agency provided all services for people with disabilities and the elderly by creating special paths for them and providing a chapel for them.

The agency also intensified its work in the corridors and courtyards of the Prophet’s Mosque through disinfection and sterilization to create the appropriate atmosphere for visitors and worshipers.

The agency provided containers of blessed Zamzam water and distributed Zamzam water bottles in all the Prophet’s Mosque to deliver water to all visitors and worshipers.