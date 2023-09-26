Home page politics

From: Marcus Mäckler

Split

Tino Chrupalla, chairman of the AfD parliamentary group. (Archive photo) © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Peter R. Neumann, an expert on extremism, looks at the AfD and sheds light on the mechanisms of the right-wing populists. He calls on politicians to act.

Munich – Extremism researcher Peter R. Neumann teaches at King’s College in London and advised the CDU candidate for chancellor Armin Laschet in 2021 on security issues. His new book “Logic of Fear” is about the danger from the right. In the interview, the 48-year-old explains what makes populists and extremists strong – and what could help against it.

Mr. Neumann, Europe’s right-wing parties are gaining popularity while liberal democracy is weakening. Why is that?

In the big changes such as globalization or artificial intelligence and in the many crises that have arisen: migration, Corona, Ukraine, climate, energy, inflation. This overwhelmed and frightened many – but at the same time they didn’t have the feeling that the centrist parties were coping well with it. Right-wing extremists and populists have it easy: they reinforce these fears because they are their breeding ground.

As is currently the case with the migration crisis… Would the AfD be weaker if the traffic light had made the issue a top priority early on?

Absolutely. All democratic parties have ignored the problem for too long. But in the perception of many citizens it is urgent and they tend to support the only party that talks about it. The fact that the AfD’s alleged solutions are nothing but a big bluff is of secondary importance.

The AfD is stronger than ever before, and fewer and fewer Germans are ruling out voting for them. Is the spirit of the times changing?

In any case, there is a worrying dynamic. Actually, all parties have an incentive to go to the center because that is where most of the voters are. In the case of the AfD it is exactly the opposite: the more extreme it becomes, the more voters it gets, especially in the east. So she has no incentive to moderate herself.

Is it the Union’s sole job to recapture the radicals?

Studies show that at least half of AfD voters do not have a cohesive right-wing extremist worldview – so they can be won back. A third of the AfD voters did not vote at all before, a third voted for the Union and the third third comes from the traffic light parties, especially the FDP. That means: Everyone has to take care, it’s certainly not just the Union’s job.

Strange signals have recently come from the CDU, such as the proposal to allow the AfD to tolerate a minority government. You are a CDU member. Do you see your party on a dangerous path?

Unfortunately, what I see is a split between the East and West CDU. The firewall stands in the west, but unfortunately clear cracks can be seen in the eastern regional associations. I mean: Any advantage that you gain by passing laws together with the AfD is used up because the CDU loses reputation nationwide.

You say in your book that as soon as right-wing populists came into power, they were completely overwhelmed by the complexity of the problems…

Exactly, look to Austria. The FPÖ co-governed from 2017 to 2019 and achieved nothing, absolutely nothing, even though it held all the important positions for the migration problem. She was overwhelmed, unprepared and her solutions were unworkable. Nevertheless, it is now back at 30 percent. I think it is very dangerous to try to disenchant right-wing parties by participating in government.

So what to do?

One should concern oneself less with these parties and more with their voters. If the Democrats got together and came to a solution on migration, for example, it would cost the AfD a massive amount of votes. That’s why I think it’s right that the CDU leader offered help to the traffic light in order to offer a solution.

Help is good. He offered Scholz to throw the Greens out…

I think there’s a lot going on with the Greens right now. My prediction: After the elections in Bavaria and Hesse there will be a compromise between all democratic parties.

Back to the overwhelming demands of ruling populists. In Italy, Giorgia Meloni is trying to prove the opposite…

The thing about Meloni is that she has a plan and a strategy. What they and many right-wing populists in Europe are striving for is a form of illiberal democracy like in Hungary, where there is still a parliament, an opposition and elections, but control bodies such as courts and the media have been hollowed out. Meloni shows herself to be a reliable partner in the EU, so she gains trust and time. But it is rebuilding structures in the country. She is currently the smartest right-wing populist in Europe, but perhaps also the most dangerous. Because one has to doubt whether what she has in mind is still democracy.

Interview: Marcus Mäckler