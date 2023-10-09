Home page politics

From: Jana Stabener

The results of the state elections in Bavaria and Hesse speak for themselves, says political consultant Johannes Hillje and has a suggestion for the Union.

It ends up in the state elections in Bavaria and Hesse AfD in third and second place and celebrated himself as a big winner on Sunday. AfD leader Alice Weidel, who recently attracted attention for statements about her queernesswrote on the platform

The Greens in Bavaria hold Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) partly responsible for the shift to the right in their state. “Whoever sings the song of the right-wing populists only makes their choir louder and stronger,” said top candidate Katharina Schulze on Monday, October 9, 2023 in Munich. But is that true? BuzzFeed News Germany from IPPEN.MEDIA asks political and communications consultant Johannes Hillje who is to blame for the AfD being so strong among young people and what can be done about it.

“Democratic parties are leaving TikTok to the AfD, that’s a mistake”

“The AfD’s poison has reached young people,” says Hillje BuzzFeed News Germany. As the Mitte study by the Friedrich Ebert Foundation recently showed, right-wing extremist attitudes have increased, particularly among young people, and are now “more pronounced among them than among older people.” This is reflected in the Voting behavior of young people in Bavaria and Hesse contrary.

“Voting behavior is passed down within families. If parents vote for the AfD, some of their children will also grow up to be AfD voters,” said the expert. The AfD also speaks “systematically attracts young people on TikTok” who support right-wing ideas and be the most successful party there. “The Bayern AfD has almost 90,000 followers there. Democratic parties are leaving TikTok to the AfD, that’s a mistake,” says Hillje BuzzFeed News Germany.

Especially during the Corona pandemic, after which Gen Z is the unhappiest generation According to Hillje, young people felt neglected by the established parties. “The Union is primarily elected by older people, which is why it is gearing its electoral strategies to these target groups. That’s too short-sighted. Out of self-interest alone, the Union must make a more attractive offer to young voters and focus on their needs.” A thesis that is also represented by the President of the Bavarian Youth Ring and, after the AfD’s success in the U18 election, is calling for youth representatives in the municipalities.

