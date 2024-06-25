Home page politics

The AfD is still without a parliamentary group just three weeks after the European elections. This poses a great risk for the party.

Brussels – The Alternative for Germany is still unable to form a group in the European Parliament. This means that the AfD is threatened with losing millions in subsidies and the right to submit applications. This is reported by the news magazine starNegotiations with other parties have stalled, it is said. Talks are said to be continuing, but an agreement is no longer expected before the federal party conference this weekend in Essen.

A possible re-election of the two party leaders Tino Chrupalla and Alice Weidel is overshadowed by this. Attacks against the top duo are expected from the camp of Maximilian Krah, who has come under criticism. According to information from the star heard the news on Tuesday morning. Delegation leader René Aust told his colleagues that he saw great risks with potential partners, including a possible trivialization of the Holocaust. It was therefore better not to form a faction than to form the wrong faction.

AfD in Europe still without a faction: Founding of “The Sovereignists” fails for the time being

Previously, the news magazine Mirror reported that the founding of a parliamentary group called “The Sovereignists” was planned for next Thursday. This is now to be postponed for the time being. If the AfD remained without a parliamentary group in the European Parliament, this would mean a severe loss in financial and political terms.

A faction in the EUParliament must have at least 23 members from seven nations. Only then will members receive offices and the opportunity to employ additional staff. In the case of the AfD, the funds earmarked for this are said to be in the low double-digit million range, reports the starThe deadline for registering a group is 3 July, but discussions can be held until 16 July.

AfD without a parliamentary group in Europe: ID exclusion after Krah interview before European elections

From 2019 until shortly before the European elections On June 9th of this year, the AfD belonged to the Identity and Democracy group, or ID for short. Other members included the representatives of the Italian Lega Nord, the French Racial National Party and the Freedom Party of Austria, or FPÖ for short.

In the past year in particular, there has been increasing tension between AfD MPs and the other ID parties. At the centre of the dispute was the AfD’s leading candidate for the European election campaign, Maximilian Krah. Shortly before the European elections, Krah put things into perspective in an interview with the Italian newspaper The Republic the crimes of the SS. “I will never claim that everyone who wore an SS uniform was automatically a criminal,” Krah told the newspaper.

AfD should continue to be excluded from the ID parliamentary group

The ID then excluded the AfD from the parliamentary group. The AfD in turn excluded Krah from its delegation. A public dispute ensued on social media. Delegation leader Aust was called a “traitor”, Krah himself criticized a “wrong path” and predicted that Aust would fail. After that, “the cards would be reshuffled”, he told the portal Politico. The mighty National Rally from Marine Le Pen and other parties of the ID group confirmed their decision not to readmit the AfD. (fmu)