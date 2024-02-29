The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution is introducing provocateurs in order to discredit the party in the eyes of the public and undermine its activities from within, a source in the AfD, who was previously one of the leaders of the party, told Izvestia on condition of anonymity. He noted that this began to happen several years ago.

“When I was still first deputy of the party in Bavaria, my area of ​​responsibility was the fight against the illegal influence of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution on the AfD. I established a scheme that made it possible to determine with a high degree of probability who was working behind the scenes for the department within the party,” he shared.

According to him, he managed to identify two and exclude one person. He said that he was told how German counterintelligence was collaborating with the intelligence services of the United States and Great Britain to undermine the party. According to him, he was told about this by a lobbyist “influencing the AfD from the outside.”

Earlier, the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported that the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution could classify the AfD as extremist. According to the newspaper, counterintelligence will present its conclusion no earlier than March.

No alternative for Germany: Western intelligence agencies infiltrate their agents into the AfD