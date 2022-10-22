Home page World

Of: Jennifer Lanzinger

Split

While there are deaths every day in the Ukraine war, a video recording in which Dieter Bohlen criticizes the EU sanctions goes viral on the internet. That calls the AfD on the plan.

Update from October 13, 7:30 p.m.: His statements on the sanctions against Russia because of the Ukraine war brought Dieter Bohlen a lot of criticism. The pop titan now reacted to the fuss about his person. He said to the German Press Agency (dpa), possibly also with a view to the praise from the AfD (see update from 3.35 p.m.), that it was wrong to assume a political direction because of his statements. Bohlen further emphasized: “I wish nothing more than for this war of aggression to end, so that the suffering in Ukraine comes to an end and we can all live in peace again. I am absolutely against war. I want the situation to de-escalate.” He did not specifically address the sanctions.

The broadcaster RTL, for whose program “Deutschland sucht den Superstar” Bohlen is again a member of the jury, commented on a dpa request. “Nobody can be indifferent to dying in Ukraine. Since February, RTL Germany has been reporting extensively on the war in numerous, sometimes all-day special programs on RTL, ntv and on its digital news offerings in order to keep people in this country fully up to date,” said a spokeswoman: “We also help with the RTL Foundation where we can.”

Update from October 13, 3:35 p.m.: Probably for the first time in his career, Dieter Bohlen has spoken openly about politics and thus provoked quite controversial reactions. Because he criticized the EU sanctions against Russia and the associated consequences for citizens and the economy in Germany at the “Founder Summit 2022”, he sparked enthusiasm in an opposition party. AfD boss Tino Chrupalla tweeted on the recording of Bohlen’s tirade: “Dieter Bohlen represents the AfD’s point of view: without sanctions, citizens do not need to freeze. The sanctions do not affect Russia, but their own citizens. Thank you for having the courage to tell the truth, Mr. Bohlen!”

Is the pop titan happy about this praise? In any case, there are heavy comments under the tweet. “Bohlen has never been intelligent. The fact that he has the same ideas as the AfD does not speak for the AfD. But once again against him, ”it says there. Or: “A clown quotes a clown. Does he know what EU sanctions are? You’re kidding your voters in a loop. If you then think that gas comes out of a pipeline if you turn up the volume on ONE side. How stupid do you have to be?”

What is there to hear? Dieter Bohlen receives support from the AfD via Twitter because of his criticism of the EU sanctions. © IMAGO / Kirchner Media



Bohlen video on Russia’s Ukraine war goes viral – Klitschko appalled by statements

First report from October 13th:

Kyiv – The unimaginable scenes that have been taking place in Ukraine since February 2022. The attacks on numerous cities in Ukraine have intensified again, especially in the past few days. Kyiv was hit again during the night. Meanwhile, pop titan Dieter Bohlen is causing horror with a video that has now appeared, Wladimir Klitschko in particular is shocked by the statements of the cult musician.

Ukraine war: video surfaced – Dieter Bohlen comments on sanctions against Russia

The video, which annoys the brother of the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, was recorded at the “Founder Summit 2022” at the end of August. The moderator’s actually quite harmless question, “To what extent would politics be something for you?” set the fateful ball rolling. The short recording of the interview has been circulating online for days. In his answer, Dieter Bohlen initially attacks the Greens, who, in his opinion, in the “entire management team” have neither “a professional qualification nor who knows what”. “And when they talk about a shortage of skilled workers, I get a little sour in my stomach,” Bohlen continued.

But that’s not all, the pop titan also seems to have had the need during the discussion to want to place his opinion on the Ukraine war. “I think – and you can boo me – if they hadn’t imposed these sanctions and people had sat down at a table instead, then people wouldn’t need to do all this nonsense now. Now we have to freeze and this and that. It all sucks.”

Dieter Bohlen is usually active in the music business, but the pop titan now commented on the Ukraine war. (Archive image) © F. Kern/Future Image/Imago

Wladimir Klitschko is appalled by Bohlen’s statements

An opinion that Wladimir Klitschko in particular finds anything but understandable. The brother of the mayor of Kiev vented his frustration with the statements via Twitter. “I hear and read here that the sanctions against Russia are repeatedly being questioned, especially in Germany. How can that be?” But that’s not all, Wladimir Klitschko addresses the pop titan directly in his statement: “Do you not care, Dieter Bohlen, if people die with us? Don’t you care that Putin wants to destroy our country with rockets? Do you not care that we are witnessing a genocide against everything Ukrainian?”

It is also important to the former world boxing champion that people don’t stop thinking about Ukraine. “Please stand up to those who fall for Russian propaganda. Please help us”. The Ukriane was very well received by the United Nations. At about the same time, the UN General Assembly condemned Russia’s “illegal annexations” in Ukraine by a large majority on Wednesday. 143 member states voted for a corresponding resolution.