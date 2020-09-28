In many federal states, the AfD is currently falling out. It’s about the direction of the party, but also about power issues. Five examples.

The AfD is deeply divided not only at the federal level, also in many federal states – especially in the west of the republic – it does not look better. It’s on Friday next faction broken, this time in the Kiel state parliament. Elsewhere, state chairmen are overthrown, former top candidates are sent into the desert or closed meetings are broken off because they cannot stand it together. Opposition in the state parliament, for which the party was elected, becomes a minor matter. The AfD is primarily concerned with itself.

Schleswig-Holstein: parliamentary group status lost

For months, the AfD in Schleswig-Holstein has been deeply divided – right into the parliamentary group. The announcement by MP Frank Brodehl that he would leave the parliamentary group came as a surprise. On Friday, during the debate on all-day schools in the Kiel state parliament, he said that this would be his last speech as a member of the AfD and its parliamentary group. With this, the AfD MPs around Jörg Nobis are now losing the parliamentary group statute.

Brodehl cited the shift to the right by the regional association as the reason. “The völkisch-nationalist forces have increased, while the bourgeois-conservative members are leaving the party,” he said of the world. The dispute over direction is also a reason why the regional association after the expulsion of the former head of state Doris von Sayn-Wittgenstein because of right-wing extremist contacts up to and including the Holocaust denier milieu has not yet found a new state chairman. Andreas Speit

Hessen: The top candidate should go

Voting motions, party exclusion procedures and mutual denigration are part of everyday life for the AfD in Hesse as well. But the latest quarrels in the Wiesbaden state parliamentary group represent a new high point. On October 20, the AfD state parliament members want to vote on the exclusion of two colleagues.

The majority would like to exclude key figures of the last successful state election campaign for the party from the parliamentary group: the Frankfurt dentist Rainer Rahn, who received his doctorate in 2018 topped the state list as the top candidate, and the retired schoolteacher Rolf Kahnt, who was allowed to open the legislative period as age president after the election.

It is not substantive reasons that are asserted. After all, in February after the racially motivated murders in Hanau, Rainer Rahn triggered general outrage when he called shisha bars “disturbing”. Such derailments are not used against him and his colleagues. In embarrassing lists of “parliamentary group misconduct”, the two are more likely to have missed meetings, submitted parliamentary questions unauthorized and failed to adhere to guidelines when voting. Apparently, it was also noted when colleagues tried to talk to the competition.

Confronted with the internal allegations, Rahn felt reminded of Stasi methods. The expulsion of two MPs costs the party money and influence, but the majority is considered certain.

Christoph Schmidt-Lunau

Lower Saxony: The faction is falling apart

The reactions to the withdrawal of her boss from the Lower Saxony AfD parliamentary group came quickly. Dana Guth’s expulsion from the party is demanded from the federal to the new state leadership. Because by having Guth with two colleagues in the past week left the parliamentary group, the AfD has lost its parliamentary group status. That means fewer parliamentary rights and less money – around 100,000 euros a month.

Alexander Gauland, parliamentary group leader in the Bundestag and honorary chairman of the party, criticized the fact that with the “senseless demolition of the parliamentary group”, the AfD “is ​​parliamentary in an important federal state quasi unable to act“Has become – he also called for Guth’s exclusion. The new state chairman Jens Kestner made a similar statement about his predecessor. In a fight vote, Kestner, who belonged to the officially disbanded “wing”, prevailed against Guth, a supporter of party leader Jörg Meuthen, two weeks ago.

There was already speculation at the party congress about the exit of the three from the parliamentary group. Guth had initially stated, however, that he wanted to remain at the top of the group. But it was also controversial in the parliamentary group, allegedly it did not develop enough political profile.

Disputes over direction have dominated since the Lower Saxony AfD was founded. This is one of the reasons why the party moved into the state parliament with only 6.2 percent of the vote and nine members of the state parliament in the 2017 state election. On Wednesday, the AfD federal board wants to discuss a party regulation process. Andreas Speit

Bavaria: A parliamentary group is blocking itself

Sometimes it may be useful for peace when quarreling opponents go to a retreat together in order to really speak out in isolation. Not so the week before last in the Bavarian AfD parliamentary group. The closed meeting once again opened up the deep rift that runs through the parliamentary group in front of the public. Instead of settling their disputes, the MPs split up prematurely – a scandal.

The background is now Quarrel going on for months between the parliamentary committee around Katrin Ebner-Steiner and Ingo Hahn on the one hand and the parliamentary majority on the other. After two MPs left the parliamentary group in the first few months of the legislature, it now consists of only 20 MPs, of which only eight are behind the board.

The right-wing Ebner-Steiner, who was considered a supporter of the “wing” around Thuringian party friend Björn Höcke until its official dissolution, had Hahn with her co-boss in May only therefore survived a vote of no confidence, since a two-thirds majority is required to vote out the board. However, their twelve opponents were missing two votes.

It is not so easy to determine what divides the two groups in the first place. To just divide them into “extremes” and “moderate” would be too easy. Rather, many internal and personal motives are likely to play a role. Many of their opponents have not forgiven Ebner-Steiner from Lower Bavaria for publishing private emails from colleagues last year. In surveys, the divided group of factions is currently only between 6 and 7 percent. In the Bavarian state elections, the AfD received 10.2 percent of the vote. Dominik Baur

Baden-Wuerttemberg: power struggle of the federal leadership

Baden-Württemberg seems to be the battlefield on which the power struggle between the party leader and the Bundestag parliamentary group chairman is being fought. Jörg Meuthen and Alice Weidel have been wrestling for supremacy in the federal party for a long time, and the state association is now looking for places on the list for the federal election. Meuthen, former head of the state and parliamentary group in the Stuttgart state parliament and currently a member of the European Parliament, apparently has ambitions on the first list, but Weidel also wants that.

In spring, she was elected as the new state chairman with only 54 percent of the votes. She had beaten the Bundestag member Dirk Spaniel, a supporter of the right-wing extremist “wing”, out of the field. Meuthen, on the other hand, has the problem that his own district association did not want to set him up as a delegate for the federal party congress.

In the summer, the dispute over a party expulsion procedure then escalated Dubravko Mandicwho had denigrated Meuthen on Facebook with a coffin display and perhaps threatened it. When Meuthen asked the regional association about the status of the proceedings, the latter refused to give him any information. Meuthen accused Weidel’s board of postponing a decision until the state list was drawn up. Because Weidel is dependent on the voices of the “wing”. Its influence has rather grown in the Southwest Regional Association. After moderate MPs left, the wing people also have the say in the parliamentary group.

The list of Mandic’s lapses would suffice for several exclusion proceedings in normal parties: It ranges from assaults established by a court to the maintenance of Nazi songs to racist remarks against Barack Obama.

In an expert report, which Meuthen believes held back Weidel, it is said that Mandic was a danger to the party. In the meantime, the regional association has agreed on a lukewarm compromise: The Freiburg city councilor Mandic is allowed to remain in the party, but not hold any offices. Benno Stieber