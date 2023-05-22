The municipal field of the Urbanization Mediterráneo aspires to become this year a great museum of Cartagena grassroots football. The group that brings together all the clubs in the municipality, the Association of Football Clubs of Cartagena and Region (AFCT), intends to launch a space of about 400 square meters where to display shirts, photographs and endless trophies that are part of the history of this sport in Cartagena.

The idea is to renew the agreement with Efesé and raise funds with a friendly match at the Cartagonova stadium

For this, the AFCT calculates that it will need an investment of between 40,000 and 50,000 euros (president Joaquín Martínez Victorio estimated yesterday to LA VERDAD) so that the ground floor of the Mediterráneo Urbanization soccer field becomes a new exhibition space. The objective of this group is to contribute its own funds and have financial aid from the Cartagena City Council and the Murcian Football Federation (FFRM).

In addition, explained Martínez Victorio, the AFCT has the predisposition of the president of Efesé, Paco Belmonte, to organize a friendly match at the Cartagonova if necessary and allocate all the proceeds to that project. AFCT and Cartagena have a good relationship, since both collaborate so that the lower floors of the stadium are filled with children every weekend with the initiative of the Grada Compromiso. And the idea is to try to renew the sports agreement, expired a long time ago due to differences, so that all the teams in the city add up to the benefit of the most important: Efesé.

Setting up a museum of grassroots football in Cartagena has the approval of the FFRM, which would have no problem collaborating, since Martínez Victorio assures that the economic item of the entity chaired by Monje Carrillo is “almost” assigned. The AFCT has spent years with this project in mind and finally aspires to carry it out this year.

Once the municipal elections are over, the objective is to meet with the corresponding heads of the Department of Sports. Currently this area is owned by the popular Álvaro Valdés. Last week, the AFCT took the first step to unblock this situation and be able to sit down and talk with the City Council. On the 15th the agreement was renewed by which the 32 clubs of the collective [todos, a excepción del Cartagena FC] they will maintain the temporary transfer of use and management of the 22 soccer fields of the municipality. The AFCT moves 316 teams, 5,050 players and 594 monitors, both in the local and federated leagues.

Clubs with tradition such as Dolorense and Cartagena FC, which competed in the highest category of youth soccer, as well as San Ginés and Gimnástica Abad, would have a place in the museum space showing part of their heritage in trophies, photographs and shirts. Also Naval awards that are still preserved.