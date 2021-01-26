Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

The AFC revealed the reasons and motives that preceded the issuance of a recommendation not to impose any sanctions on the teams that withdrew from the 2020 edition of the Champions League, namely Al Hilal Saudi Arabia, Malaysian Johor and Al Wahda UAE before the start of the combined tournament hosted in Doha last September.

This step came in solidarity with the Asian side and in implementation of the slogan “One Asia … One Goal”, and taking into account the difficult circumstances that the football family in the world has experienced, including Asia, which has been affected by the pandemic.

According to the follow-up, the AFC General Secretariat sent a recommendation to the Competitions Committee, to exempt all clubs that were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, and these effects caused them to be absent from or not to participate in the 2020 edition, and to consider these circumstances a “force majeure” that calls for the suspension of any penalties that could have been possible. Taking it against clubs that withdrew or were unable to travel to participate in the tournament hosted by Doha last September.

The competitions have already discussed the recommendation and settled on exempting the three clubs from any penalties, as their withdrawal called for “removal from the 2021 edition”, but the “Asian” move came to ensure that his clubs were not affected by the penalties, especially since their withdrawal was for reasons beyond their control.

The AFC is the first continental federation to move to contain the repercussions of the effects of Corona, whether by launching an emergency committee since December 2019, to follow up everything related to the spread of the Corona pandemic, or in terms of taking a decision to suspend matches, taking into account the precautionary measures and the safety of teams, clubs and teams, and then restarting the Champions League with the championship Collected and stress the safety of all participating teams.