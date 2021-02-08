The return of football officially in Argentina as of the coming weekend once again put the discussion on a possible return of the public to the stadiums at the center of the scene. It’s possible? The AFA has been working with this idea for weeks and even some provinces have warned that they will allow the return of spectators to different sporting events.

“It is very difficult at the moment. Work was being done so that it could happen at the beginning of the tournament but now there is a very great risk of regrowth and a new strain that can delay everything”, he entrusted to Clarion a source close to the AFA leadership. From the Ministry of Security of the City of Buenos Aires, meanwhile, they affirmed that the the only communication was on December 4.

“The City Government has the will to advance in a return of the public to the stadiums but in the current situation it is difficult to implement such a request. It is important to note that it will be working on a gradual return of the public to the stadiums as it progresses the vaccination plan and the health policy that is implemented accordingly “, was the official response from CABA, which includes a good part of the First Division stadiums.

The novelty has to do with the fact that several provinces have already maintained contacts to work with the preparation of a protocol that groups together health criteria and that can be developed throughout the country and in all stadiums. It is not simple, but it was based on what UEFA and FIFA implemented in some events, with the entry of 33 percent of the people.

This protocol contemplates that the public’s income is only for subscribers and partners of the local team, without ticket sales. This is clear from the number of associate losses that many of the institutions presented due to the impossibility of seeing the teams. Each jurisdiction must respond to this idea based on the possibilities according to the health reality they face.

Some leagues in Europe wanted the fans to return to the courts but it did not last long. Germany, England and France had different tests but before the outbreak of Covid-19 they closed the doors again. Even CONMEBOL sought until the last minute to access a portion of the public for the Copa Sudamericana and Libertadores finals. It could not be.

In December, the Minister of Sports and Tourism, Matías Lammens, had warned that “seeing what happens with the second wave of the pandemic in Europe, I do not believe that in the short or medium term the public will be able to return to the Argentine football stadiums ; still a long way”. And accordingly were Claudio Tapia and other managers.

Two weeks ago, in a conclave between Jorge Amor Ameal and Rodolfo D’Onofrio that also had people close to the National Government, he also slipped from the need for a return of the fans to the stadiums, but they agreed that first it should be given to starting from the progress of the vaccination plan.

In that sense, when asked about the possibility, the president of Argentinos Juniors, Cristian Malaspina, was blunt. “I do not know the issue of the return of the public,” he said in dialogue with TyC Sports.