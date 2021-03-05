The Argentine Football Association (AFA) suspended the prosecutor Raúl Pleé as president of the Ethics Court, due to incompatibility of positions and provisionally appointed the vice president of that body, Antonio Bustamante, in his place.

The resolution was adopted unanimously in an emergency consultative meeting between the members of the Executive Committee of the entity, after verifying that Pleé maintains its status as partner and leader of Boca.

The Statute of the AFA establishes that the ten members of its Court of Ethics “shall not hold or have held in the last three (3) seasons prior to their appointment as a manager in any club affiliated to the AFA, nor may they hold it for the duration of their mandate. “.

The resolution in the AFA bulletin on the case of Prosecutor Pleé.

“In this context, it is noted in this instance that Dr. Raúl Pleé is not only an active member of our affiliate, Club A. Boca Juniors, but also that he holds a position in the Advisory Commission on sports safety of the aforementioned institution, where he was appointed in 2007 “, argues the resolution of the displacement.

And it clarifies that “it is not noted that said Commission was dissolved by any administrative act, nor does it appear that Dr. Pleé has submitted his resignation, which technically sustains him in office.”

The resolution comes at the same time that the prosecutor Raúl Pleé testified this Thursday before the Cassation Chamber at the hearing of the accused for alleged fraudulent administration in the sale of the future dollar. And there he reiterated his position of demanding a trial against Cristina Kirchner, Axel Kicillof, Alejandro Vanoli and other defendants.

The arguments of the AFA for the opinion of the Pleé case.

The purpose of the AFA Ethics Court is to judge actions that may harm the reputation and integrity of football, particularly when it comes to illegal or immoral behavior.

For that reason, the Statute of the mother house of Argentine football requires that its members have absolute independence in their actions, which prevents any link to affiliated clubs.

The suspension of Pleé, a prosecutor before the Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber, is provisional and must be ratified at the next AFA Assembly.