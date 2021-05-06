Part of the referees who have been fighting since February 2020 against labor discrimination had managed to unblock the situation in Justice. However, the AFA prefers to pay a fine rather than designate them as a result of the legal battle it has with the Arbitrators Union of the Argentine Republic (SADRA).

This is the case of Martín Saccone, assistant referee, whom the AFA has to pay him 200 thousand pesos a day of the date for not having put him in any game since Judge Mirta González Burbridge ordered it. And the number will continue to increase at the rate of 2 thousand pesos a day if from the National Directorate of Arbitration they continue without giving him matches in the National B or the Professional League.

“In the AFA they do not even respect Justice”, shot Guillermo Marconi, secretary of SADRA, who promoted the protection of 16 men with the whistle and has been accumulating victories in the Courts. Four of them had a sentence in their favor: Saccone, Angel Ayala, Laureano Leiva and Ariel Montero. That of the line born in Lomas de Zamora is firm and this was ruled by the National Labor Court No. 11, which issued the execution of astringent fines. That is, a conviction of a pecuniary nature for those who do not comply with their legal duties imposed in a judicial resolution, in this case the AFA.

“In August 2019 I had been playing in the National B, I was settled and alternating in the First Division of Argentine football with more than 15 games. I had expectations of progress. But since the new AFA management came in, they didn’t even call me up for the preseason. The last thing I led was a Federal A party in January. My category was superior. I feel like they cut me off. I’m slowed down and everything is the product of belonging to a union, ”Saccone, 39, told Clarion.

Judge Burbridge asked for the penalties resulting from the breach of the court order “to be appointed in the parties organized by the defendant more than two months ago” reads the brief.

Saccone asks to be restored to his place in the First National and First Division. Meanwhile, they are being searched as a merchant in a food business. “I was already hit with what the AFA did to me and not to mention the pandemic,” said the assistant.

The situation of Saccone and the rest of the arbitrators set apart by the AFA, who receive a basic salary but are not appointed, occurs in the middle of the arbitration crisis with Federico Beligoy questioned.