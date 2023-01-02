Commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces Kobylash announced the participation of strategic aviation in the NVO

Russian strategic aircraft will participate in a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine in 2023, said the commander of long-range aviation, Lieutenant General Sergei Kobylash. His words lead Interfax.

Kobylash specified that aviation weapons would be involved in operational and combat training activities. “Work will continue to improve the practical skills of operating automated control systems and information support for high-precision weapons,” he added.

According to official data, the long-range aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces includes Tu-95MS and Tu-160 strategic missile-carrying bombers and Tu-22M3 long-range bombers.

Earlier, Kobylash said that all the crews of the long-range aviation regiment of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia, which were armed with the Kinzhal hypersonic missile systems, had already mastered it.