The fourth batch of Russian vaccines Sputnik V arrived in the country, after 19 today, in a plane of Argentinian airlines who landed at the Ezeiza International Airport, after a flight of almost 17 hours from the Russian Federation.

The Airbus 330-200, registration LV-GIF, with the nomination AR 1065, made landfall with 400 thousand doses of the vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Center of Russia, after taking off from the Sheremetievo International Airport at 2.02 (Argentine time) due to the delays caused by an intense snowfall that delayed the loading of the vaccines.

This snowstorm caused congestion in airport traffic and complicated cargo operations, both for the Argentine aircraft and other companies, on a day in which 15 degrees below zero were recorded in the area of ​​Moscow, the Russian capital. .

Arrival of the Russian Sputnik V vaccines at the Ezeiza airport. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros

After taking off and leaving Russian airspace, the plane flew over Belarus, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, France, northern Spain and Portugal, to start crossing the Atlantic Ocean there and enter the American continent at the height of Fortaleza (Brazil ); fly over Uruguay and cross the Río de la Plata until landing in Ezeiza.

The flight to Moscow I had left Wednesday night under the name of AR1064, at 23:08, from Ezeiza and arrived at Sheremetyevo airport at 20:16 (local time).

As with previous trips, this flight to Moscow took place directly – without a technical stopover – in one of the longest stretches made in the history of the company.

The crossing was in charge of 10 crew members, including pilots and co-pilots, who alternated at the command of the ship, while with dispatchers, technicians and cargo personnel, 18 people traveled.

This is how our A330 landed in Ezeiza from Moscow. We continue to serve our country to face COVID 19.🇦🇷✈️ pic.twitter.com/0e8PljvCX2 – Aerolineas Argentinas (@Aerolineas_AR) February 12, 2021

The crew was composed of the commanders Fernando Carlos Castillo, Julio Luis Carballada, Gastón Miguel Altoe and Ariel Gustavo Mota, and the co-pilots Gerardo Héctor Terenzani, Hugo Martín Batisteza, Tomás Fabián Magyari, Francisco Javier Obregón, Roberto Walter Casañe and José María Aguer, in addition to eight crew members, including mechanics, cargo dispatchers and technicians.

The first of the flights that transported a batch of vaccines arrived in Argentina hours before Christmas Eve, on December 24, with 300,000 doses, while the second did so on January 16 with the same amount, while the third arrived to Ezeiza on Thursday, January 28, with 240 thousand doses, of which 20 thousand were destined for Bolivia.

The new load of 400 thousand doses of Sputnik V was packed in so-called Thermobox containers, manufactured by the international logistics company DHL, with the capacity to maintain refrigeration during this journey between Moscow and Buenos Aires.

