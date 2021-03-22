The Aerolineas Argentinas flight that will bring to the country more doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against Coronavirus arrived in Moscow on Sunday afternoon, in which it represents the eighth operation carried out by the flag company towards Russian territory.

The flight, in charge of an Airbus 330-200, under the number AR1062, landed at 18:15 (Argentine time) at Sheremetyevo international airport, after having departed at 02:29 this Sunday from Ezeiza international airport.

It is estimated that the aircraft will land on Argentine soil this Monday at 6:35 p.m., after 18 hours of non-stop flight. The number of doses of the drug that will arrive in this shipment has not yet been confirmed.

The new operation takes place after the seventh flight arrived from Moscow on Friday, with the aim of speeding up the immunization plan implemented by the Government to combat the coronavirus, which this Sunday began the stage of transfer to the provinces of the items that they arrived in the territory last Friday.

The flag company began its flights to Moscow at the end of last December and in the first two transfers 600 thousand doses of Sputnik V arrived in the country, while in the third they were 220 thousand; in the fourth, 400 thousand; in the fifth, 517 thousand; in the sixth, 732 thousand and in the seventh, 330 thousand. In total, among the seven flights completed with the capital of the Russian Federation were brought 2,799,000 doses by Sputnik V.

In total, among the seven flights completed with the capital of the Russian Federation, 2,799,000 doses of Sputnik V were brought to the Argn.

In addition, a flight was made to Beijing, People’s Republic of China, in which 908,000 doses of the vaccine produced by Sinopharm came, so, so far, the amount of vaccines that arrived in the country on Aerolineas Argentinas flights is 3,707,000.

In parallel with this eighth flight to Russia, the operation began to transfer to the entire territory the doses of the previous flight, which had arrived on Friday from Moscow, with 330 thousand doses of the first application of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, intended for people over 70 years old.

With that batch, Argentina has already received 4,380,540 doses, of which 3,843,565 were distributed throughout the country, according to data from the Public Vaccination Monitor.

According to the criteria established by the Ministry of Health, based on the population of each district and the minimum packaging unit, which is 600 doses per conservative, 127,800 doses will arrive in the province of Buenos Aires and 22,800 in the City.

The other doses will be distributed 3,000 to Catamarca, 9,000 to Chaco, 4,800 to Chubut, 27,600 to Córdoba, 8,400 to Corrientes, 10,200 to Entre Ríos, 4,800 to Formosa, 6,000 to Jujuy, 3,000 to La Pampa, 3,000 to La Rioja, 15,000 to Mendoza, 9,600 to Misiones and 5,400 to Neuquén.

In addition, 6,000 will be distributed to Río Negro, 10,800 to Salta, 6,000 to San Juan, 4,200 to San Luis, 3,000 to Santa Cruz, 25,800 to Santa Fe, 7,200 to Santiago del Estero, 1,800 to Tierra del Fuego and 12,600 to Tucumán.

Meanwhile, there are unknowns about when the three million Sinopharm vaccines announced last week will arrive in the country. On this point the Government did not give any new details. And under the new official policy, hopefully he won’t give them until the vaccines are loaded onto the plane.

In this case, these are vaccines that can only be applied to those under 60 years of age, until the documentation with the phase 3 trials does not arrive in the country and the ANMAT can study them to eventually recommend to the Government to start applying it to that risk group. .

Look also



Look also



With information from Télam.