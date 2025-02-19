Goodbye to the tranquility in the time of these last days. As confirmed by the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet) In their weekly prediction, stability and high temperatures that have marked this beginning of the week are about to give way to a New Rainless Frontthat enters through Galicia and will be downloading intense rainfall In much of Spain in the next few hours.

This Wednesday will continue to be a mostly stable day in almost the entire peninsula, with Sun predominance In almost the entire territory, with the exception of some occasional showers in some parts of the country and some notices by coastal in Galicia. This will also remain Meteorological calm This next Thursday, where the clouds will give way to sunny days in almost all of Spain and the maximum temperatures will touch the 20 degrees in almost the entire country… although this situation will not last long.

It will be the Next Friday, February 21 When the entrance of a fairly active front brings the rains back to many parts of the country, according to the organism. This temporal, which will enter that same day through Galicia, will cross to the Mediterranean throughout that day and also of the weekend, downloading intense rainfall And leaving some Weak snowfall in the Spanish mountain ranges.

THURSDAY: SUNPULOMINIO. Friday and Saturday: A rainy front will sweep the west to east peninsula; Also accompanied by strong or very strong wind gusts. SUNDAY: SUNPULOMINIO. Tempered environment: most typical temperatures of first spring. pic.twitter.com/lace1jkemi – Aemet (@aemet_esp) February 17, 2025

The areas of Spain where it will rain this Wednesday

Although it is expected that the next few hours in Spain will be marked by the stability that a anticyclonein many parts of the country the rains will be maintained throughout this Wednesday. This has been confirmed by the Aemet, explaining that during this day a front could leave some rains in the Western Islands of the Canary Islands And in some points of Galicia, accompanied by spring heat.









During this day, the storm will leave weak showers in areas of Galiciawhich could even extend west of Castilla y León, Extremadura and some points of Andalusialike Cádiz and the Strait. The worst of this front will have it in Canary Islandswhere strong are expected and where experts have already activated yellow warnings by storms. In addition, it is expected that this little storm can carry Calima to some points of the southeast peninsularsuch as Andalusia, Murcia and the Valencian Community

This instability in these areas will not last long, because, according to the meteorology agency, this front will dissipate in almost the entire country as we approach Thursday. A day is then expected with “Sun predominance” In almost the entire peninsula, and we could only see some rains in points of Galicia, although they will be isolated storms.

An Atlantic Front of Rainy arrives in Spain from Friday that will leave showers and snow

The great change in time will come on Friday when, according to Aemet, «A rainy front will sweep the peninsula From west to this ”, entering Galicia early in the day and thus removing the anticyclone. During this day, rainfall will reach the entire Peninsular Atlantic aspect And, as the hours progress, even some points of the central strip, such as Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha or Extremadura.

It is expected that on Saturday, February 22, these rains continue to be extended throughout the country, until they reach Mediterranean points such as Valencia, Barcelona or Castellón, without being ruled out in areas of Murcia and Alicante. Precipitation could also reach the Balearic Islands and other points of the coast throughout the day, although they will be somewhat weaker than in the rest of the Peninsula.

This Friday and Saturday we will also have “Strong or very strong wind gusts”according to the meteorology agency, so notices for coastal phenomena throughout the weekend.

The latest forecasts also suggest that, together with this front, a colder air that will help reduce the high temperatures of these next few days. A decrease in the thermometers that will also affect the Snow level During the weekend, leaving some snowfall in the Cantabrian westernmost and in the Galicia Montes on Friday and, from Saturday, in the rest of the Cantabrian, northern of Iberian system and in Pyrenees.