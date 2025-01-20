The arrival of the Garoé storm to Spain is about to bring a new change of time. This has been communicated by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) a few hours ago, anticipating a few days that will be marked by “abundant rains” on the Peninsula, snowfall in some mountain areas and strong winds. It will be, according to experts, the heaviest rainfall event since 2025 began.

The one from January 20 to 26 will be, according to the organization, a very unstable week in almost the entire country, where the storm will leave bitter winds between Monday and Wednesday. To all this will also be added the freezing rainswhich could form ice patches on roads, so they ask that extreme caution be taken when traveling by car due to the danger that this can cause.

INFORMATIVE NOTE | The Garoé storm will cause a change in weather.

→ Abundant rains in the west of the peninsula, especially in western Andalusia and Extremadura.

→ Intense southerly winds and thermal rise: snow in high mountains

Abundant rains due to storm Garoé: the most affected areas of Spain

The Aemet models already warn that the next few days will be very rainy in much of Spain due to the arrival of the Garoé storm. It is expected that together with these «widespread precipitation in the Peninsula» There will also be a change in the thermometers: from the sub-zero temperatures of the last week we will go to a much warmer and softer environmentwith rising values.

Starting this Monday, January 20, the rains will spread from the northwestern third of the peninsula to the rest of the Peninsula. The most affected communities, according to the organization, will be those on the Atlantic slope, especially highlighting Andalusia, Extremadura, Castilla y León and Galiciawhere 90 liters per square meter could be reached in the next few hours.









In these areas of the southwestern quadrant, Aemet warns, we could have rainfall that “specifically “They could be strong and accompanied by a storm.”. “It is likely that between Monday the 20th and Wednesday the 22nd, more than 100-150 mm will accumulate in this area, especially on the southern slopes of Sierra Morena and the western Central system,” meteorologists warn.

Frost and snowfall continue in some communities in Spain

During these next few days, we will leave behind the low temperatures of this last week, with thermometers that will rise thanks to the arrival of mild and very humid winds driven by the storm Garoé. We will thus say goodbye to the intense frostalthough we will continue to be cold in some regions of the northeast this Monday.

Storm Garoé | Snowfall from 800 meters in Castilla y León and southern Galicia between Sunday evening and Monday morning. Orange notice on the León plateau. Snowfall can affect important communication routes. Check the state of the roads. pic.twitter.com/35M2fbCvLV — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) January 19, 2025

The frosts will continue to take their toll on Catalonia, Aragon, La Rioja and some parts of Castilla-La Mancha and the Community of Madrid. In addition, they will continue snowfall from 800 meters in Castilla y León and southern Galicia during Monday morning, according to Aemet. On Tuesday we could also see flakes in Pyreneeswhere rainfall could be intense.

The thermal situation will change starting Wednesday, with somewhat milder minimums in almost the entire Peninsula, where night temperatures they will not go below 5 degrees in the interior and northern plateau. For its part, that same day, mercuries are expected to skyrocket in areas of the southeast and the Mediterranean, where the levels will be easily exceeded. 20 degrees maximum.