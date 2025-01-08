After a week of rain that has spoiled the end of Christmas in many regions, the rain is preparing to give no respite in some territories of Spain. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has confirmed the arrival of a new storm in our country, a atlantic storm what will bring widespread showers to the Peninsula, strong wind and waves starting this Wednesday.

Instability will once again be the protagonist of these first days of returning to normality after the holiday period, with several rain fronts approaching Spain in the next few days. While the first of these is expected to approach our borders in the next few hours, over the weekend we will have more rain and cold by the arrival of another front from the northwest.

The rains that fall throughout the morning in some areas of our country are due to the passage of a front associated with the Floriane storm. → It is the 6th of the season, it has been named by @meteofrance and its greatest effects are noticeable in France, with very strong winds. pic.twitter.com/l721XzE9I2 — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) January 6, 2025

To all this will also be added some frost. And, although it is expected that temperatures may rise significantly in the coming hours, in many parts of the country we will continue to have snowfall at medium levels, especially in the Pyrenees and the Cantabrian Sea.

A new storm arrives in Spain: the areas most affected by rain and snow

A new storm is approaching Spain, as confirmed by Aemet in the last few hours. A new storm It will arrive this Wednesday on the Peninsula through Galicia and will advance eastward throughout the week, until reaching the Mediterranean as it weakens.









During these days they are expected rains on the Atlantic slopewhich could also be moved to the central area of ​​the country. However, the most affected regions will be Galicia, western Castilla y León and northern Extremadurawhere yellow warnings could be activated due to the rainfall these days. We will also have light snowfall in the Pyrenees and the Cantabrian Seawhere the snow level will be above 1,600 meters during the week.

In turn, it is expected that this southerly wind that will allow the arrival of this storm will completely affect the temperatures. The thermometers of these next few days could rise suddenly starting this Wednesday, and could become up to 10 degrees higher than in previous days. Likewise, we will say goodbye to the frosts in many provinces of Spain, which will return to almost spring values.

New front of rain and cold for the weekend in Spain

The situation will not improve ahead of the weekend, when a new Atlantic front will approach Spain, according to the Aemet spokesperson. Luis Banon. Friday will be marked by abundant cloudiness and precipitation in the northwest of the peninsula, where frost is not ruled out in some places. Rains are expected in Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, Basque Country, northern Castilla y León and the Pyrenees.

The atmosphere will be different in the rest of the country, where the restrictions are expected to be imposed anticyclonic conditions throughout the weekend. With the instability decreasing, with the exception of some showers in the center and east of the peninsula, it is possible that the snow level will drop to 1,200 meters. Still, there will be snow in some mountains of Galicia and Cantabria and in the Pyrenees in the coming days.

Looking ahead to Sunday, and especially next week, uncertainty increases, although everything indicates that stability will once again prevail in almost the entire country. Still, they are not ruled out rains in the west of Galicia, the Central system and the Pyreneeswhere we could have quite important accumulations throughout the day.