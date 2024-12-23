After the notable drop in temperatures last week and the arrival of a dana that brought storms and snow in several regions, the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has offered its forecast for the coming days, coinciding with the expected Christmas celebrations, predicting mostly stable and with temperatures that, although cold, will not be extreme except in mountain areas.

Monday: unstable weather in some areas

According to the meteorological agency, the beginning of the week will be marked by a anticyclonic weatherand stable in a large part of the Peninsula, although not exempt from instability in certain regions. In the northern half, a humid flow will leave cloudy skies and precipitation that will mainly affect Galicia, the Cantabrian area, the upper Ebro and the Pyrenees, where they are expected significant snow accumulations at altitudes between 700 and 1,000 meters.

In the Balearic Islands, the rains will be more abundant in the east of the archipelago due to a Mediterranean low, while in the Canary Islands, a Dana will cause heavy rainfall, storms and even snowfall in the high areas of the western islands. Furthermore, it is expected haze in the Canary archipelago.

Regarding the maximum temperaturesare will descend in the eastern half of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, while the minimums will remain higher in general, except in the northeast and the Strait. Likewise, a series of moderate frosts They will affect the Pyrenees and other mountain areas, as well as the two plateaus and areas of Andalusia.









Tuesday: a persistent cold

On Tuesday, anticyclonic weather will continue to dominate the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, with the exception of the extreme north, where the rains will continue in the eastern Cantabrian, Pyrenees and the Iberian system. In the Pyrenees, this precipitation will be in the form of snowalthough the level will gradually rise until it is between 1,400 and 1,800 meters at the end of the day.

The fogs They will reappear on both plateaus, being persistent in some areas. In the Balearic Islands, they are expected cloudy skies with possible weak rains in the early hours, while the Canary Islands will continue to be affected by the Danawith rain in the western islands and general haze.

On the other hand, maximum temperatures will show a slight rise in a large part of the territory, including the Canary Islands, while the minimums will remain stable. Frosts will be limited to mountainous areas, especially in the Pyrenees environment.

Wednesday: a quiet Christmas

Christmas Day will be marked by atmospheric stability in almost all of Spain. Except some light rains In the eastern Cantabrian Sea and the Pyrenees, clear skies will predominate, although with morning mists persistent in the northern half.

In the Canary Islands, the dana will begin to move westward, leaving only weak rainfall on the westernmost islandswhile the haze will persist in the rest of the archipelago.

Regarding temperatures, the maximums will continue to rise in general, except in valley areas, where they will hardly vary. For its part, the minimums will decrease slightlyexcept in the Mediterranean area, where an increase is expected. Frost will continue to be present in the Pyrenees and, in isolation, in other mountainous and plateau areas.