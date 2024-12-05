The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has warned this Wednesday of the arrival of a “winter episode” during the Constitution Bridge. This change in weather will cause a drop in temperatures – which will not exceed ten degrees in large areas of the country -, snowfall from 600-800 meters highpersistent rains, strong gusts of wind and sea storms. The change in weather will begin to be noticeable on Saturday night, with the arrival of a arctic air mass that will enter through the extreme north of the peninsula.

Meteored models predict Constitution Day will occur locally persistent rains in some regions of the Basque Country and Navarra. Rainfall is also expected to affect Cantabria, Galicia, east of Asturias and also the Pyrenees. The rains will continue on Saturday in Galicia, Cantabrian, north and west of Castilla y León, northern Iberian, Navarra and in the Pyrenees. In the rest of the Peninsula, no precipitation is expected, not even in the Canary Islands.

Snow at low levels

The latest predictions indicate that both the Pyrenees and the Cantabrian mountain range will be covered in white on Saturday above 900 meterswhile on Sunday the snow level will drop to 600-800 meters in large areas of the northern half of the peninsula. In the mountain ranges of the southern half, the snow level will drop occasionally, while in the center of the country it could snow from 1,100-1,200 meters, he reported. eltiempo.es.

At the highest levels of the Pyrenees, the 50-60 centimeters of snowwhile in the Cantabrian mountain range the accumulations could be between 10 and 15 centimeters. Snow is also expected in some places La Rioja and Aragonwhere up to five centimeters could accumulate. Nor is it ruled out that some flakes may fall in the north of Castilla y León and in the Sierra de Madridexplained the meteorological portal.

Sharp drop in temperatures

With the entry of the cold air mass on Saturday night, there will be a marked and generalized drop in temperatures. On Sunday the maximum temperatures They will be below 15 degrees in much of the Peninsula, except in some areas of the Valencian Community, Andalusia, Murcia, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands. However, inside the thermometers could be below 10 degrees in the middle of the day. In Madrid maximums of 8 ºC are expected, in Segovia of 4 ºC and in Toledo of 10 ºC.

The minimum temperaturesFor their part, they will remain below 5 degrees in large areas of the country. There is also the possibility of light frosts in all the mountain systems of the Peninsula. In cities like Soria, León, Burgos and Teruel thermometers will be around 0 degrees, while in cities on the Mediterranean coast such as Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Murcia and Alicante These will be between 7 and 9 degrees.





The strong winds They will also star in Sunday’s event. The most affected areas will be the northeast of the Peninsula, the Balearic archipelago and the mountain areas located in the northern half of the peninsula. The maritime storm is expected in the Cantabrian Sea and the Balearic Sea.

Next week’s forecast

The Aemet has also indicated that thermometers will continue to fall next week and that night frosts will spread in large areas of the interior of the Peninsula. Regarding the snow expected for Monday, the highest meteorological authority explains that there is still a lot of uncertainty in this regard. “The most likely scenario at this time is that the snow episode will last at least until Wednesday the 11thbut it is possible that it will last for more days,” the entity maintains.





It is still difficult to determine exactly the areas in which it could snow, although Aemet explains that it could continue to fall at low levels. The areas where the largest accumulations would occur would be the Pyrenees, the Cantabrian and northern Iberian mountain ranges. Strong gusts of wind are also expected to continue affecting the northeast, the Balearic Islands and mountain areas. The maritime storm, for its part, will continue in the Cantabrian Sea and the Balearic Islands.

Civil Protection Recommendations

Given the Aemet forecasts, Civil Protection and Emergencies have published a series of recommendations that must be taken into account given the forecast of snow and low temperatures. These are detailed below: