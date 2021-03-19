The State Meteorology Agency also activates the orange alert for a storm on the coast and the yellow one for wind up to 70 kilometers in Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón File image of a snowfall in the Moratalla highlands. / Javier Carrión / AGM

Spring begins this Saturday, but you can leave white scenes in the Northwest parts of the Region of Murcia. If this Thursday the storm that affects the Community already dyed some areas of Yecla with snow, the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) warns of the possibility of snowfalls in that region of up to two centimeters, especially from 1,200 meters high. The notice will be active from 9:00 p.m. this Friday and will continue throughout Saturday.

But in addition, the Aemet also warned that the strong winds that the storm brings will leave waves of up to five meters high on the coasts of Cartagena and Mazarrón, for which it activated the orange warning, while it will be yellow on the beaches of Lorca and Águilas. The wind may exceed 70 kilometers in Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón.