A new week begins with Christmas getting closer. However, this Monday will continue to be a cold day with some weather phenomena to pay attention to.

The last week has stood out for the drop in thermometers. In some points they have experienced subzero minimums and heavy snowfalls up to 40 centimeters thick have been recorded. On Thursday temperatures began to recover little by little, although the feeling is that it is still very cold.

Anticyclonic day in Spain

The Aemet warns that this Monday the week will begin with a anticyclonic situationwith clear skies and some occasional weak precipitation. In the morning there may be some fog and mist, which may be denser in Galicia.

In general, few changes are expected. Maximum temperatures may increase in the Canary Islands, in the northern third of the peninsula and in the northeast quadrant. As for the minimums, it will be below zero in Albacete, Ávila, Burgos, Ciudad Real, Cuenca or Granada, among others. However, the Aemet notices arrive through the possibility of strong gusts of wind and significant frosts.









Strong gusts of wind and snowfall

The Canary Islands, Alborán and the surrounding area of ​​the Strait will experience a day of possible very strong gusts of wind. They can be “hurricanes” on the northern slopes of the western islands. In Menorca and Ampurdán they will be affected by the Tramuntana.

The #BorrascaDorothea It will continue to cause very strong winds in the Canary Islands, especially in the western islands. In some points the gusts could be hurricane-force (greater than 120 km/h). Be very careful with branches and objects that can fall from high places. pic.twitter.com/xq6bhVUfpZ — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) December 15, 2024

On the other hand, intense frosts are expected for this day: “They will affect most of the interior of the northern half of the peninsula, east of the southern plateau and mountain environments in the southeast, more intensely in the Pyrenees and southern Iberia.” .

What will happen during the rest of the week

For Tuesday, the gusts of wind will continue to be very strong in the Strait, Alborán, the Canary Islands and may extend to the western coasts of Galicia. Furthermore, on the islands there may be significant concentrations of haze. However, the weather will continue to be anticyclonic at a general level in our country.

On Wednesday there may be a change in weather in Spain. Although it is expected that the anticyclone will continue to be installed, a Atlantic front will leave cloudy skies with precipitation that could fall in the northwest third, especially in the Canary Islands without ruling out that it will move to the Cantabrian Sea.