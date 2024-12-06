Everything is ready for the long-awaited December long weekend to start in Spain. This Friday, December 6, Constitution Daymillions of Spaniards will be able to enjoy the national holiday which, as in previous days, will once again be marked by stability and the weather in almost every corner of the country.

However, the calm will not last long in the Iberian Peninsula, since, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), the weekend, and especially the Immaculate Conception Daywill be moved in many regions. It will be then that the first winter storm of the season.

Starting this Saturday, December 7, a very cold air mass“it will cause a notable thermal drop” and will leave «inland frost and snowfall at low levels,” according to the agency. It will be a radical change in weather that will completely transform the atmosphere compared to the previous days, leaving lower temperatures than usual in the Peninsula and rains in many areas.

INFORMATIVE NOTE | Winter weather on the Peninsula. → The arrival of very cold air will cause a notable temperature drop starting this weekend.

A winter storm arrives in Spain during the December long weekend

This Friday, coinciding with the operation leaving the Puente de la Constitución, the stability will continue to be a protagonist in many areas of Spain. There will only be light rains and isolated in the extreme north of the peninsula, while the temperatures will remain mild and even somewhat high for the time during the first hours of the holiday.









The situation will change on Saturday, when a Atlantic front between Galicia and leave rain in the north of the peninsula. At the same time, we will also have to deal with a very cold air mass which will cause the first winter storm of this season, completely plummeting temperatures and lowering snow levels in practically the entire country.

During these days, the wind in many regions of Spain is expected to be very strong. In Navarra, Aragon, Catalonia and the Valencian Community they will remain active yellow and orange warnings for gusts that could exceed 80 or 90 km/h, making the thermal sensation is much lower in these parts of the country.

The worst will come on Sunday the 8th, Immaculate Conception Daywhen this mass of cold air will spread throughout the Peninsula, leaving very low values for the time of year. The maxims of these days will remain below 15 degrees in practically the entire territory and the minimum temperatures will not reach 5 degrees. In many parts of the country, we could see subzero temperatures and weak frosts, as is the case of Ávila, Cuenca, Logroño, Pamplona, ​​Teruel, Burgos, Lugo or Zaragoza.

The areas of Spain where it will snow this weekend

During these days, snow will also make an appearance in many mountainous areas of Spanish territory. On Saturday, you are snowfall will reach the Cantabrian and Pyrenees and some could even be seen in the north of the Iberian Peninsula, with elevations around 1,000 meters. There will also be yellow warnings for snow accumulations that could exceed 10 centimeters in Picos de Europa and the Pyrenees.

On Sunday this precipitation will also arrive in the form of rain to the extreme north, especially to Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, Basque Country, Navarra and Aragon. It will also snow in these regions, where levels could drop to 600-700 meters in Pyrenees, the Iberian system and the Cantabrian.

On Monday the situation could get worse, with snowfall spreading to many more corners of the geography, leaving important accumulations in many points. According to eltiempo.es, “it is ruled out accumulate almost a meter of snow in the Pyrenees, half a meter in Picos de Europa and more than 20 cm in the north of the Iberian Peninsula.

How long will the winter storm last in Spain?

The winter situation that arrives in Spain during this December long weekend will continue, at least, until next Wednesday the 11th. During the beginning of next week, the cold air will remain in many parts of the Peninsula, thus still leaving temperatures well below usual.

It is not ruled out that, during the next few days, the cold could get worse, with its consequent snowfalls reaching more parts of the country. According to eltiempo.es, snow will continue to be important in medium-low elevations of the northern peninsula until Tuesday.